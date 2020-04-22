Americans married to immigrants may not be eligible for stimulus checks

Dunning payments now hit bank accounts are designed to help most Americans weather the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But some people are excluded from payments, including some U.S. citizens married to immigrants.

The government’s $ 2.2 trillion economic assistance program excludes several groups from payments, which amount to $ 2,400 for married couples earning less than $ 150,000. Among them are non-resident foreigners – that is, immigrants without a green card. But the IRS now said that American citizens married to immigrants without a Social Security number are also prevented from receiving payments.

About 1.2 million immigrants are married to American citizens, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The IRS says that only married couples in which both partners have valid social security numbers will receive stimulus checks. This effectively excludes legal immigrants who use an individual taxpayer identification number to file tax returns.

It could also be an unwelcome surprise for some American taxpayers who were counting on federal payments to help them weather the economic downturn.

“Several Iowans who are taxpayers and American citizens have contacted me,” Iowa Senator Claire Celsi wrote on Twitter. “They do not receive their stimulus checks if the[y] are married to immigrants. “

Exclusion also affects children, according to to the Los Angeles Times, which previously reported the impact on American citizens married to immigrants.

Taxpayers who are citizens and file separately from their immigrant spouses who do not have a social security number will receive half the payment, according to the IRS. This could give some couples the opportunity to file their taxes separately, since the 2019 filing deadline has been extended to July 15. However, many taxpayers have already filed their returns for 2019.

The problem will have no impact on members of the U.S. military, according to the IRS. If one of the spouses is a member of the Armed Forces at any time during the tax year, only one of them must have a valid social security number, according to the agency.

The treatment of immigrants under the stimulus bill struck some political experts as offensive. After all, legal immigrants pay taxes and otherwise contribute to the economy, and they too have been dragged into the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.

The Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act, or CARES, stipulates that immigrants are excluded from stimulus payments, with one exception: those who hold a green card. Otherwise, immigrants are not eligible for payments, even though legal immigrants who are in the United States on a work visa also pay taxes. According to the Migration Policy Institute, 2.3 million foreign nationals were granted a temporary visa in 2016.

Other groups of people are also excluded stimulus payments. This includes adults who have been declared as dependents on another person’s tax return, which applies to many students as well as adults with disabilities. Youth 17 and older are also not eligible for the $ 500 stimulus payment for children.

Finally, high-income Americans are also prohibited from receiving payments. The payment of $ 1,200 for single taxpayers gradually disappears with an income over $ 99,000, while the payment of $ 2,400 for married couples disappears when the income exceeds $ 198,000.