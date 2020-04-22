American players in limbo as China attempts to resume basketball

When the teams of Chinese Basketball Assn. began to recall international players in February and March, Americans in the United States were only beginning to understand the severity of the coronavirus pandemic. During his eight years in the ABC, Pooh Jeter became a mentor to young Americans in the league. They asked him if he thought it was safe to return.

“Everyone watches the news, they say” What? “”, Recalls Jeter, a Gardena native who plays for Fujian sturgeons. “Where are you going? Where are you going? No, you are not.”

Jeter felt comfortable with the information provided to him by his team but also by other friends in China, including former NBA star Stephon Marbury, who coaches the Beijing Royal Fighters. He therefore returned to China in mid-March, as did approximately half of the American players under contract and several American coaches. Among the group that did not return, some, such as former Laker Lance Stephenson, worried about their safety and others delayed their return due to uncertainty as to whether the league could resume play .

For the past few months, like other leagues around the world, the NBA has been watching the ABCs and how it is handling a comeback during this global pandemic. NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum is in constant contact with CBA officials, who originally planned to resume play in early March.

“Because this coronavirus is at a different point on the curve in China, there are discussions, active discussions in China, on a return to play protocol, [and] we are trying to learn from them, “said NBA commissioner Adam Silver. “It looks like the best of my information is that they are not quite there yet in terms of the precise conditions they would need to start playing even without fans.”

The ABC doesn’t have many answers yet, as parts of life in China have returned to normal, while health experts are struggling to determine which protocols would again allow safe mass gatherings. the the league remains suspended cautiously, just like its players, with a likely restart at the earliest in July. Some teams are now planning training breaks for their players.

There was more optimism in March when the players started to return to China.

“I’m having the best season of my professional career, I want to come back and finish what I started,” said Ray McCallum Jr., who plays for the Shanghai Sharks, the second week of April. “… I took the plane without hesitation.”

Kyle Fogg puts the ball in play for the Guangzhou Long Lions during an exhibition game against the Washington Wizards on October 12, 2018. (Getty Images)

Kyle Fogg, who plays for the Royal Fighters, returned shortly after China put in place a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country from abroad.

“[When] we landed it was something like a sci-fi movie, “he said.

He had his temperature checked several times and was surrounded by workers wearing combinations of hazardous materials. It took hours before he went to the government-appointed hotel where he was to be quarantined safely to make sure he didn’t leave the room.

McCallum and Jeter have gone through similar processes in their cities, as have other players and coaches returning from abroad. The trip to some CBA cities required 14-day consecutive quarantines because local governments had their own rules.

“Everyone at home says,” Oh, we’re in quarantine, “said McCallum. “But I see on the news that they are outside. No.”

In China, the quarantine meant that they could not leave their hotel rooms. Their food was brought to them by contactless delivery. McCallum has taken a course in literature which he needs to complete his baccalaureate. We were reminded of Fogg when he was playing in Finland and it was too cold to go out. Jeter kept an eye on his Los Angeles sneaker store, which had to change its online business model as the pandemic worsened.

They all aired shows and films and did their best to train in their small spaces.

In early April, the company began to slowly return to normal. McCallum had learned to love Shanghai during his stay there. He had returned to his favorite restaurants and practices had resumed.

“There are a few guys who didn’t come back, they sort of said I’m not going right now, it’s dangerous,” said Fogg, a Brea native who returned to China in mid-March . “… I think it was much better than they thought.”

Jamaal Franklin, a former San Diego state guard who plays for the Shanxi Loongs, stayed in the United States for a different reason.

“I’m not afraid to live there,” said Franklin, who moved to Las Vegas from San Diego during the California foreclosure. “Being at the airport where someone could have it. … If you are on a plane, you breathe the same oxygen 12, 14 hours. Sitting in a chair, you don’t know who is sitting before. … I would not want to endanger my life without reason. I want to know that I am putting myself in danger for my team to play the season. “

The CBA had planned to end the season with teams gathered from a shortlist of venues to initially play without fans. Now this plan is in doubt. It’s not clear how the ABC will handle player pay checks. These discussions are ongoing.

“It’s not even sure we will play in July,” said Franklin. “For me, it’s hard to trust the dates they will play now. … We walk on eggs and make sure we stay ready. As players, not just in China, Europe, the NBA, everyone is trying to keep and stay as close to preparation as possible. “

The Shanxi Loongs asked him to return in mid-February so that the season could resume in early March. Then the date was pushed back to March 15. Then again in early April and then in May. Whenever the date changed, Franklin asked if he could stay home longer and the team agreed. However, other clubs have threatened their players with expulsion from the league.

Jamaal Franklin is preparing for an NCAA tournament during his stay in San Diego State. (Jeff Bottari / Getty Images)

Fogg hopes that the teams who have threatened deportation will soften their positions due to travel restrictions.

China closed its borders to international travel in late March for fear of importing a second wave of infections. Marcus Denmon, an American who plays for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, posted on Twitter that he was at an airport en route to China when he learned that he had to turn around.

There is no indication that the travel ban will soon be lifted.

In the second week of April, China reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 from Chinese nationals on a flight from Russia. A week later, the Chinese ambassador to Russia posted a video on Weibo telling Chinese citizens that they could not return until the end of the pandemic.

“I think China wants to show people that they have everything under control,” Jeter said on April 8 when he still thought the season would start in May. “I think China wants to play.”

Two weeks later, Jeter was asked if he still thought the season would resume at some point.

Jeter replied with the text: “They said we would.”