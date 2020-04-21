Yankees fan and Mets fan team up to sue MLB for canceled games

LOS ANGELES – A pair of New York fans sued Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams, asking for their money for tickets and for certification of class action status.

The lawsuit was filed in US Los Angeles district court Monday by Matthew Ajzenman, who said he bought a partial season plan for more than 20 Mets games; and Susan Terry-Bazer, who said she bought six tickets to a May 9 game at Yankee Stadium against Boston.

“Baseball fans are stuck with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games in the midst of this economic crisis,” said the lawsuit. “Under the pretext of” postponing “matches, on MLB direction, the teams and ticket vendors refuse to issue refunds for matches that will not, if ever, be played as planned.”

Ajzenman said his Mets plan cost $ 1,730 and he made the team’s first installment of around $ 317 last year. Terry-Bazer said she paid $ 926 to Ticketmaster and plans to take her grandson to the Red Sox-Yankees game.

Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Live Nation and last minute transactions are among the defendants. The legend on the first page included Tampa Bay Devil Rays Ltd. – “Devil” was removed from the team’s nickname after the 2007 season.

“The defendants continue to keep huge profits on tickets sold for the 2020 MLB season at the expense of fan financial hardship,” the lawsuit said.

Fans asked for “a full refund, accounting for all MLB tickets sold for the 2020 season (including season tickets, single game purchases and seat licenses), a declaration that the conduct of Defendants to continue to sell tickets for the 2020 MLB regular season violates California law, as well as a disgorgement of profits from tickets sold during the 2020 MLB season. “

They allege violations of the California Consumer Legal Recourse Law and the Unfair Competition and Civil Conspiracy Law.

The March 26 opening day was postponed until mid-May at the earliest after a national emergency was declared due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB has said it is waiting for government and medical directives and does not know when the season can start. The league and the players’ union have discussed the possibility of playing on neutral sites or on empty football pitches, but no decision has been made.

MLB, the Mets and the Yankees did not immediately respond to requests for comment.