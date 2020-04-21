Whole Foods Ranks Stores by Risk They May Unionize: Report

Whole Foods would use an “interactive heat map” to monitor its stores and report on locations that are likely to unionize.

Amazon’s supermarket chain – of which 510 stores employ 95,000 nationally – ranks each of its stores on a number of factors, including “loyalty,” turnover, and racial diversity of employees ” according to Business Insider, who cited internal documents and five insiders with information about the program.

Whole Foods takes into account the proximity of each supermarket to a union office, as well as the percentage of families below the poverty line who live near a given store. The supermarket also tracks the number of “tipline” calls to human resources, as well as complaints filed with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Labor Relations Board.

“Stores at higher risk of unionization have lower diversity and employee compensation, as well as higher total sales and higher workers’ compensation rates,” the documents cited in the report said.

The heat map – which is “dotted with red spots to indicate high-risk Whole Foods stores,” according to the article – includes a statement that explicitly states that it “was designed to identify stores at risk of unionization.”

“This early identification allows resources to be routed to the most needy locations, with the goal of mitigating risk by addressing challenges early before they become problematic,” said the release.

According to Business Insider, Whole Foods did not specify what “resources” include, but said in a statement that an “overwhelming majority” of its employees prefer a “direct relationship” with management rather than having a union.

“At Whole Foods Market, we are committed to treating all team members fairly, creating a safe, inclusive and empowering work environment, and providing our team members with opportunities for professional advancement, great benefits and competitive compensation, including an industry -the minimum starting wage of $ 15 / hour. “