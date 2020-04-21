WHO rejects criticism of coronaviruses

WASHINGTON – The director of the World Health Organization disputed reports Monday that he delayed the global response to the coronavirus, saying the United States was kept informed “from day one.”

In a conference call with journalists, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that experts from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were working full time at WHO headquarters in Geneva when reports of the virus first appeared in December.

“Having CDC staff means there is nothing hidden in the United States from day one,” said Tedros, adding that the Americans were working with them when the COVID-19 virus is based in Wuhan, China.

“With WHO, it’s open. We are not hiding anything, “he added, defending the United Nations agency which is facing a wave of criticism over its management of the pandemic.

Tedros answered a Washington Post report released Sunday who claimed that Americans working at WHO headquarters in Geneva had transmitted real-time information about the coronavirus to the Trump administration.

A health and social services spokesperson confirmed that 17 staff, including 16 from the CDC, were stationed at WHO in January, but said the health organization had deliberately stalled and did not had not investigated China in a timely manner.

“We have now learned that the WHO information is incorrect and depends too much on China,” Caitlin B. Oakley told the Washington Post, saying that CDC staff were not “decision makers”.

Oakley also said that “the lack of transparency aided and abetted by WHO leadership has hampered understanding of the virus and delayed the global response.”

The Trump administration froze US funding for the agency for 90 days.

But Tedros rejected this and said the WHO had no secrets, including for the dozen CDC staff stationed in Geneva.

“Since the CDC knows we are giving information to people immediately, they know they can [to governmental agencies in the US],” he said.

“We have no secrets. As soon as we get information, we pass it on because we want to save lives even if it’s only one life,” he said.

Tedros and WHO have been criticized for failing to ensure that China released accurate figures following the first case in the city of Wuhan in December, which hampered other countries’ response to the pandemic .

Trump said on Tuesday that he would stop funding the agency until a review is conducted to find out if WHO has mismanaged or concealed the spread of the coronavirus.

A report said on Wednesday that the Chinese Communist government had waited six days before warning its people that the Wuhan epidemic was likely to be a pandemic, leaving thousands more to be infected.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on January 20 – almost a week after Chinese authorities privately determined on January 14 that the virus had become a pandemic.

With Mark Moore