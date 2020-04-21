Was Jerry Krause really the villain of the Jordanian era Bulls?

In order for “The Last Dance” to really work for five weeks and 10 hours, the story was going to need bad guys – and it was going to need those who weren’t too heavy (they would call it “physical”) Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

Fortunately, the man who built the team in the 1990s was also responsible for bringing it down, and unlike Mrs. O’Leary’s clumsy cow, Chicago Bulls general manager Krause set fire to design.

In the first two episodes of “The Last Dance”, we hear Krause celebrating Phil Jackson’s last year contract with the team by reminding the press that Jackson would not be back the following season. We learn about Krause’s fishing trip with Tim Floyd and the bewildering decision to invite Floyd (not Jackson) to a family wedding attended by other members of the organization.

We see him trying to grab his piece of worship for the success of the Bulls, apparently speaking directly to Michael Jordan when he says that organizations win titles – not players. We see him belittled, despised by his star players for being too short and too chubby.

And we learn that Scottie Pippen, fed up with Krause, not only delayed a foot operation but also berated Krause in a team bus in front of the rest of the Bulls.

But is it fair that Krause, who died in 2017, is the villain of “The Last Dance”?

Yes and no.

Krause is a Hall of Fame – you get it when you are the architect of six championship teams. And although he was lucky in Jordan (Krause’s predecessor, Rod Thorn, wrote Jordan), Krause wrote Pippen and Horace Grant. He went abroad for Toni Kukoc. He traded for Bill Cartwright, Dennis Rodman and Luc Longley.

And, most importantly, he hired and fired Doug Collins, paving the way for Phil Jackson to become the most decorated coach in the modern NBA.

But the personality missteps were there – the desire from him to be recognized alongside the great players on the team. In one of the most worthy moments of the first two episodes, Krause leaves to receive his championship ring, where a crowd now disappointed with him reacts as if it had just been announced that the sales of beer would be suspended for the night.

Another: Reinsdorf saying that Krause simply loves people who would not love him in return – a depressing thought as much as it is a blow to Krause’s social conscience.

In the end, the organizations did not win championships – at least not the Bulls, “as Krause claimed. Krause’s post-Jordan resume is full of clunkers – swapping Elton Brand for Tyson Chandler, writing Eddie Curry and Marcus Fizer, etc., etc.

But during Jordan’s race, Krause was a necessary part of the program. And for a show that needed an antagonist, it also met that need.