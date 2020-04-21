United Airlines hits $ 2.1 billion as coronavirus cuts growth in Latin America

United Airlines said Monday it plans to report a pre-tax loss of about $ 2.1 billion for the first quarter after the coronavirus pandemic has stifled growth aspirations in Latin America and prompted the company to seek An additional $ 4.5 billion in government assistance.

Chicago-based United said first quarter revenues were $ 8 billion, down 17% from the previous year, with most of the declines occurring in the last two weeks of March, coronavirus epidemics have accelerated worldwide, resulting in an average daily loss of income of $ 100 million. .

Results are preliminary and final figures for the first quarter may change, he said, without disclosing a release date.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are due to release their first quarter results this week.

All American airlines are looking for government money to help them overcome what they call the worst crisis in the history of the industry. With few passengers, United said it plans to operate only about 10% of its regular schedule in May and June.

In addition to the $ 5 billion it will receive from the US government to cover the payroll until September 30, United said it also plans to borrow up to about $ 4.5 billion from the Treasury. for a period of up to five years.

Once the conditions are finalized, he will have until the end of September to decide whether or not to withdraw the money. If it borrows the full amount, United will issue warrants for the Treasury to purchase 14.2 million shares at its closing price on April 9 of $ 31.50 per share.

United’s shares fell 2.9% to $ 28.24 earlier today.

The estimated loss in the first quarter includes just over $ 1 billion in special charges, primarily reflecting a reservation on a United loan made in connection with an investment in Avianca Holdings in Colombia as part of its plans for a closer combination important in Latin America.

The loan was supported by a majority stake in Avianca, which has not flown passengers since March 24, its main Colombian and Salvadoran hubs having closed their airspace.

Avianca has put half of her staff on leave without pay and has not made it public when she plans to fly again as Latin American governments repeatedly extend quarantines.

United also depreciated the value of its investments in the Brazilian carrier Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras and charged an impairment charge of $ 50 million on its routes to China, where the coronavirus began to affect travel in January.

US airlines, including United, have warned that they will have to downsize in October if demand does not show signs of recovery.