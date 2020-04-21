Trump says he will sign decree temporarily banning immigration

President Trump tweeted Monday night in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic, he plans to sign an executive decree that will temporarily end immigration.

“In light of the attack on the invisible enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens, I will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The United States Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS News.

The president’s executive action is expected to take the form of a presidential proclamation and is expected to be signed in the coming days, according to a White House source. The White House council office is still working on the language of the action before it is exposed.

Even though Mr. Trump has not yet signed the executive action, stopping immigration has been the de facto position of the Trump administration since March 20, when the State Department consular offices closed and stopped issuing visas. At the time, the State Department said it “temporarily suspended routine visa services at all US embassies and consulates,” and embassies and consulates were instructed “to cancel all appointments. you immigrant and non-immigrant visa. ”

A few days later, on March 26, the State Department declared that the H-2 program, which includes temporary agricultural workers, was “essential to the economy and food security” of the United States, so that these visas would continue to be treated “as much as possible.”

The details of the President’s executive order and how it would be executed were not immediately clear. So far, the only public events on Mr. Trump’s public calendar for Tuesday are at 4 p.m. meeting with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, followed by the daily briefing from the White House Coronavirus task force.

Paula Reid, Camilo Montoya-Galvez and Arden Farhi contributed to the report.