Trump pledges financial aid to oil industry

A handful of American oil companies have asked the White House for direct financial aid to the industry as it deals with a global glut of oil that has seen producers scrambling to secure the space for storage tanks. The White House had resisted these demands ahead of an OPEC meeting earlier this month when Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed to cut millions of barrels of production.

At least one lobbyist thought that direct aid to the industry would prove unpopular for some companies.

“We call this a language bailout,” said the lobbyist, who was not allowed to speak to the press. “He will not be welcomed by the oil patch.”