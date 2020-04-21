Trump insists states are responsible for coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON – President Trump reiterated Monday’s insistence that states are responsible for testing for coronavirus – saying it would be “easy” to do widespread testing even if only 1.2% of the United States was tested until now.

In a series of tweets, Trump attacked the “radical left” and “does nothing to the Democrats”, accusing them of first raising false alarms about critical fan shortages as he seeks to reopen the economy in the coming weeks.

Last month, all you heard from the radical left, Do nothing of the Democrats, was, “Fans, fans, fans.” They shouted it loudly, and thought they were making us cold, even if it was the task of the state. But everyone got their V, with a lot to spare. ” the president wrote.

“Now they’re shouting” Test, test, test “, playing a very dangerous political game again,” he said.

“The states, not the federal government, should do the tests – but we will work with the governors and we will. It’s easy compared to the rapid production of thousands of complex fans! ” he wrote.

Governors, including Andrew Cuomo of New York, have pleaded with the Trump administration to help them step up testing, claiming that the rapid testing machines provided by the federal government are unused because they did not arrive with enough swabs.

Heads of state in a call last week warned Trump against reopening the economy too quickly while still facing critical screening shortages.

Governor Andrew Cuomo also said on Friday that tests must increase significantly before the Empire State can safely return to work.

Cuomo and Trump have also argued repeatedly over the fans, with the president accusing the governor of inflating his demand for critical respirators.

The president hailed the country’s tests, saying the United States had done more tests than any other nation, but the 4 million tests done so far represent only 1.2% of the population.