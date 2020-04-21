Travis Scott teams up with “Fortnite”

“Fortnite” will continue to evolve from a game to a full entertainment platform when it launches a new music experience featuring hip hop star Travis Scott at 4 p.m. Thursday Pacific time in North America. Encore events will run until Saturday, with staggered performances adapted to several world time zones.

The Scott event, in which the artist will create a new single, reinforces Epic Games’ continuous attempts to evolve “Fortnite” from a competitive multiplayer game to a common meeting place full of limited-time events. Last year, “Fortnite” put director J.J. Abrams lives in the game to introduce a clip of less than 60 seconds from his next movie “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”; before that, he had already promoted other major cultural events involving “Avengers: Endgame” and the NFL, among others.

The team of Travis Scott / “Fortnite” comes at a time when the live music industry has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some not expecting large-scale concerts to resume anytime soon, maybe not until 2021. (Scott was scheduled for the Coachella Festival in April, which has been postponed until the fall.) The interactive worlds provided by the games become the new meeting spaces for our new normal set quarantine, as evidenced by the way Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was adopted as a place for social gathering.

Epic’s announcement of the Scott event, the news of which leaked on Monday morning, was relatively vague, but it is presented as something closer to a “Fortnite” rotation on a video clip, which means that even if it will not be a concert, you still have to wait for interactive elements.

With five events spanning three days, the Scott experience, dubbed “Astronomical”, will feel a little more organized than a free-for-all, as the visual and sound elements will repeat themselves. Scott has a reputation for creating fun live experiences – his concerts are known for their carnival trump cards.

Users can expect Scott’s event to be more like the live concert by electronic artist Marshmello, who hosted a 10-minute DJ set in “Fortnite” in February 2019. His appearance would have been seen by more than 10 million users.

“Fortnite” is already one of the biggest games on the planet – it is estimated that more than 250 million people have tried it – and over the past year it has proven to be relatively adept at advertising, becoming a rare place where Disney has carefully cultivated brands such as Marvel and “Star Wars” with a new look “Fortnite” rather than the other way around. In December, Epic laid out its ambitions at the Game Awards, where Donald Mustard, Epic’s global creative director, said the company’s goal was to “push the idea of ​​what a persistent virtual place can be.”

Virtual doors will open to events 30 minutes before start time, and it is recommended that you arrive early to deal with any Internet / server blockages.