The interstellar gate cycle 2I / Borisov is no ordinary comet

WASHINGTON – Scientists have found that a comet called 2I / Borisov – just another interstellar object observed through the solar system – is surprisingly different in composition than comets from our celestial neighborhood.

The gas, which came out of 2I / Borisov, contained large amounts of carbon monoxide – far more than the comets formed in our solar system – indicating that the target had high concentrations of carbon monoxide ice, the researchers said on Monday.

Carbon monoxide, which is toxic to humans, is common as a gas in space and is formed as ice only in the coldest places. According to scientists, so much carbon monoxide is present that 2I / Borisov is formed differently than comets in our solar system – on the very cold outside of the home star system or around a cooler star in the sun.

Comets are mostly dirty snowballs made up of frozen gases, rocks and dust and orbiting stars.

“We want to refer to 2I / Borisov as a snowman from a dark and cold place,” said planetary researcher Dennis Bodewits of the University of Auburn in Alabama, a leading author of one of two 2I / Borisov studies published in Nature Astronomy.

“Comets are the remaining building blocks from the times of planet formation. For the first time, we have been able to measure the chemical composition of such a building beam from another planetary system as it flew through its own solar system, ”Bodewits added.

The comet, discovered by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov in August 2019 and estimated to be about six-tenths of a mile (1 km) wide, has zoomed in interstellar space after being removed from its original star system.

It was born a long time ago in a rotating plate of gas and dust surrounding newly formed stars in a place that must have been rich in carbon monoxide, Bodewits said. This star may have been called the M-dwarf, much smaller and cooler than the sun and the smallest known star, Bodewits said.

Scientists originally decided last year that 2I / Borisov was similar to the comets in the solar system, but data from the Hubble Space Telescope and the Chilean Observatory revealed its differences.

The researchers also found plenty of hydrogen cyanide at levels similar to the comets in the solar system.

“This shows that 2I / Borisov is not a completely foreign object and confirms some similarity to our ‘normal’ comets, so the processes that shaped it are comparable to the way our own comets were formed,” said Martin Cordiner, an astrobiologist at NASA. . Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and principal author of another study.

The only other interstellar visitor observed in our solar system was a cigar-shaped rocky object called Oumuamua, which was observed in 2017.