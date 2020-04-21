The 2016 electoral scandal awaiting explosion

The virus is not the only thing in Washington that Wall Street and investors need to pay attention to.

There is another Black Swan about to take flight that could poop in the markets.

As I have been telling you for a long time, there will be repercussions from the political scandals of 2016.

The moment is coming soon – perhaps very soon – when we will know who will be charged and what impact these lawsuits will have on the 2020 presidential election.

John Durham, the Connecticut lawyer, investigated whether there had been any wrongdoing before and after the last presidential election. His goal appears to be whether warrants have been improperly obtained to spy on the Trump campaign.

But in the two years and more since Durham was on the case, the probe appears to have grown. In the United States, high-ranking intelligence officers appear to be the target.

Durham’s investigation could become very political if its evidence establishes that measures have been taken by the intelligence community to help the Democrats.

Recently, Attorney General Bill Barr said about the Durham inquiry: “Its primary purpose is not to prepare a report. It seeks to bring to justice those who have committed abuses, ”said Barr.

Barr added, “We’re going to get to the bottom of this. And if people break the law, and we can establish that with the evidence, they will be prosecuted. “

“My opinion,” said Barr, “is that the evidence shows that we are not just dealing with mistakes and neglect. There is something much more troubling here. And we are going to get to the bottom of it.”

The longer it takes for Durham to publicize his discovery, the more it will look like a political return on investment for the antics of impeachment.

Barr was scheduled to appear before the House in late March, and that’s when I expected news. This appearance has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The fact that the Attorney General is now making these public statements means that he is giving us a warning.

Hopefully the virus will be old news before the November elections. The results of the Durham inquiry will be in the foreground in any case.

Wall Street will not be upset if there are charges against US intelligence officials and possibly even some Democrats. But the financial markets will not be satisfied if the Democrats retaliate and stop the legislative work before the virus continues to harm the US economy.