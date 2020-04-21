Texas Bus Hacker’s Joy Ends With Fatal Shootout With Cops

A Texas man hijacked a city bus and launched a savage chase – then died in a shootout that injured two police officers, officials said.

Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, held the driver of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus at gunpoint around 11 a.m. Sunday in Garland, police said in a statement.

Responding DART officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the bus, and the shooter opened fire, hitting one in the leg.

According to the cops, Villagomez forced the driver to cut the gas and led the officers through several cities.

He continued to shoot the police, one of the bullets piercing the front windshield of a Garland police car, hitting an officer in the neck.

The police finally stopped the bus on the George Bush highway northbound using spike strips to deactivate the tires.

When the bus finally stopped, the shooter continued to shoot until the cops neutralized him.

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The two officers were also hospitalized for life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

The chaotic scene was the worst-case scenario for the cops, according to Pedro Barineau, information manager for the Garland police department.

“We have a situation in which someone has taken a bus driver hostage, shoots the police while we are chasing and there are people everywhere on the road”, Barineau told KTVT-TV.

The only silver lining is that more people were not injured – thanks to blockages against coronaviruses, he said.

“We are very happy that it worked like that,” said Barineau. “Most of our cities here have orders for shelters on site that are working right now, so at another time it could have been much worse, actually.”

Villagomez was wanted for questioning in the murder of his girlfriend in San Antonio, as well as for aggravated assault against another relative in Brazoria County, police said.