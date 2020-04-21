Supreme Court Bans Non-unanimous Verdicts For Serious Crimes

SALEM, Oregon. – Until Monday, Oregon was the only state to allow non-unanimous jury convictions.

The U.S. Supreme Court concluded this in a decision involving a conviction for murder in Louisiana which, until 2019, had also authorized non-unanimous jury convictions.

The Oregon District Prosecutors Association said it is considering the notice for its immediate impact on ongoing and closed criminal cases.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had warned the United States Supreme Court that the criminal justice system would be “overwhelmed” if it found the jury’s unanimous verdicts unconstitutional. She wrote in a memorial to the court last August that the decision could overturn hundreds or even thousands of convictions.

In 1934, voters decided to change the state’s constitution to allow split jury verdicts – a decision fueled by white supremacy and anti-minority sentiment. One newspaper said that immigrants from southern and eastern Europe had made the demand for unanimous verdicts “difficult and unsatisfactory”.

Rosenblum supported a proposal to repeal the amendment, noting the links of the jury rule to racism and anti-Semitism. But she said that such a change should concern “future” cases, not retroactively.

Rosenblum did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In 2019, several lawmakers sponsored a resolution calling for a vote to repeal the constitutional amendment. The resolution was passed unanimously by the House, but died in the Senate.

The District Attorneys Association had supported the ballot initiative, saying it “would have allowed Oregon voters to decide this issue without the uncertainty of retroactivity.”

“The ODAA recognizes that a change in unanimous verdicts could make criminal convictions more difficult. However, it is a feature of our justice system that it should be difficult to release someone, “said the association.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 vote on Monday that juries in state criminal trials must be unanimous to convict an accused.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that this practice is inconsistent with the Constitution’s right to a jury trial and should be dismissed as a remnant of Jim Crow’s laws in Louisiana and racial, ethnic and religious intolerance which led to its adoption in Oregon in the 1930s.

The decision “finally ended an unfair rule with a shameful past in Oregon,” said Professor Aliza Kaplan, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis & Clark Law School in Portland, Oregon.

“From now on, Oregon will be able to join the rest of the country and demand unanimous juries in all criminal cases, thereby ensuring a fairer trial for all those accused of crimes and ensuring that all the voices of jurors are heard and will be part of the decision-making process, as they should be, “said Kaplan.

The clinic is available to assist non-unanimous jury convicts who remain in detention as well as those who are no longer incarcerated and who wish to review their convictions, she said.

The judges overturned Evangelisto Ramos’ conviction. He is serving a life sentence in Louisiana for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016. In 2018, Louisiana voters changed the law for crimes committed from of 2019.