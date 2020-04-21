South Korea says there is “no unusual development” in the North amid Kim’s health reports

Seoul, South Korea The South Korean government said on Tuesday that no unusual activity had been detected in North Korea after unconfirmed reports described leader Kim Jong Un as being in a fragile state after heart surgery. The Presidential Blue House said it had no information about the rumors about Kim’s health.

Speculation often surfaces on the leadership of North Korea based on its participation in important state events. Kim, who is in her mid-thirties, missed celebrating her late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s biggest holiday.

During his last public appearance, he chaired a meeting of the political bureau of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11, discussing preventive measures against the coronavirus and electing his sister as an alternate member of the bureau. However, official media reports said Kim sent greetings to Syrian President Bashar Assad last week and a “birthday” to a 100-year-old North Korean woman on Monday.

“We have no information to confirm regarding rumors regarding President Kim Jong Un’s health problem that have been reported by some media. Furthermore, no unusual developments have been detected in North Korea,” said the official. Blue House spokesperson Kang Min-seok said in the press release.

The White House and the State Department made no comments.

CNN had a report citing an anonymous US official who said Kim was in bad shape after an unspecified surgery. Another US official later told the same network that Kim’s health concerns were believable but the severity was difficult to assess.

Daily NK, a North Korean-focused online newspaper that often cites defectors or unspecified sources in North Korea, cited anonymous sources saying that Kim was recovering from heart surgery and that his condition was improving . The outlet later said that its story was based on a single source in North Korea.

An Seoul National Intelligence Service official, who did not want to be named, citing office rules, said the spy agency could not confirm whether Kim had undergone an operation.

Cabinet secretary general Yoshihide Suga said his government is monitoring the situation.

A political upheaval in North Korea would be unlikely even if Kim was sidelined by health problems, according to analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the Sejong Private Institute in South Korea.

Cheong said Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong already has significant influence in government and that most members of the Pyongyang leadership share an interest with the Kim family in maintaining the North system.

Governments and outside media have had mixed results on monitoring developments within North Korea’s ruling elite, made difficult by Pyongyang’s strict control over information about them.

In 2016, the South Korean media quoted intelligence officials as saying that Kim Jong Un had executed a former military chief for corruption and other charges. But months later, the state media in North Korea showed Ri Yong Gil alive and holding new positions of responsibility.

Kim’s absence from the state media often sparks speculation. In 2014, Kim disappeared from the public eye for almost six weeks before reappearing with a cane. The South Korean spy agency said a few days later that he had an ankle cyst removed.

Kim, 36, took power after his father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation in his family to rule the nuclear-armed country.

Kim met President Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 and had summits with other Asian leaders as he pursued diplomacy in the hope of ending the crippling sanctions and obtaining security assurances. But he maintained its right to a nuclear arenal and most of the diplomacy has since been blocked.