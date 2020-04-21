Social distance minister accused of assaulting protester

A Louisiana pastor who was convicted of holding religious services in person in violation of state social distancing orders would again be in trouble with the law.

Reverend Tony Spell wanted by police for assaulting a protester outside his church on Sunday, according to news station WAFB-TV.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Monday for Spell, accusing him of supporting a church bus to the protester, the report said.

Video footage obtained from the branch shows the bus stop right next to the protester, identified as Trey Bennett.

Spell told the network he just wanted to tell Bennett to leave. The man has demonstrated outside the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, since Easter Sunday.

But thanks to his wife, said Spell, he never faced Bennett.

“I stopped my bus ride, picking up black children who hadn’t eaten because of this sinister policy that closed schools,” the pastor told the store.

“I was going to approach this gentleman and ask him to leave.”

Bennett, according to Spell, “shoots people with obscene gestures and shouts vulgarities”.

Bennett denied Spell’s allegations, telling WAFB-TV that all of his protests were peaceful in nature.

Spell was subpoenaed earlier this month for organizing services in violation of state order banning gatherings. His personal lawyer was then hospitalized with the coronavirus.