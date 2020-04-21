Shippers should not draft a quarterback in the first round

Young quarters are bad life jackets.

The Chargers should not use choice # 6 on a quarterback.

Some of these young talents are developing – more often, they don’t – but if you’re looking to write a prolific college ferryman to save your skin, good luck.

In the past five drafts, 16 quarters have participated in the first round. There have undoubtedly been successes, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz among them. But these players were taken away by coaches who were safe at work.

Jared Goff of the Rams could not save the coach who drafted him (Jeff Fisher). Colleagues in the first round, Jameis Winston (Lovie Smith), Marcus Mariota (Mike Mularkey), Mitch Trubisky (John Fox), Baker Mayfield (Hue Jackson), Sam Darnold (Todd Bowles), Josh Rosen (Steve Wilks) or Dwayne Haskins (Jay Gruden).

Certainly the quarterback is your most essential puzzle piece. Your team must be at least functional on the job. The Chargers have it that in Tyrod Taylor, who played for his current coach, Anthony Lynn, in Buffalo, is particularly strong when it comes to protecting football, and can throw a precise deep ball.

Lynn wants to be able to move the pocket better than the Chargers with Philip Rivers, and Taylor can do it. And, yes, the franchise needs to find a young quarterback to grow for the future.

But no one knows what this season will look like. The training camp seems to be fucked up, and there might not even be any games in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. This team will need every minute to upgrade a young quarterback. Why rush into a season that should be cut short at best?

The Chargers are in a prime position to grab one of the best offensive tackles in the repechage, perhaps a defensive tackle like Derrick Brown of Auburn or Javon Kinlaw of South Carolina, or perhaps Florida cornerback CJ Henderson . All of these guys could contribute immediately.

Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown performs an exercise during the NFL Combine February 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Three of the top six teams are looking for shifts. Cincinnati, which will likely make Joe Burrow of Louisiana the first choice; Miami at five, with the Dolphins thinking about Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, Justin Herbert from Oregon and maybe Jordan Love from Utah State and the Chargers.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores is on firmer ground than Lynn; Miami clearly tanked last season, racking up draft picks with an eye on the future. This team will likely take Tagovailoa and could even trade up to # 3 (Detroit) to make sure no one else is.

With the chargers, the closet is not naked. They have much better players than the 5-11 they finished last season, and Lynn can get them there.

If they were to pass a quarterback at six, they could go back for one at 37, where they might be able to get Love and could certainly pick up Jalen Hurts from Oklahoma.

Of course, there are other factors to consider. As the team prepares to move into SoFi Stadium, and every time it’s done, and arouses some kind of interest in Los Angeles, catching a dazzling quarterback is enticing.

Tagovailoa has an electric personality. He also has a surgically repaired hip, which is a concern for teams who have been unable to ask their doctors to watch him or have him brought into their facilities. The Chargers have a history of injuries that marginalized young key players, including high draft picks Hunter Henry, Mike Williams and Forrest Lamp in the days of Lynn / general manager Tom Telesco.

In the right situation, the young quarters are excellent. They can sit, watch and learn. This is how Rivers got in tune with San Diego.

These chargers don’t have that luxury.