Senate blocks more funds for small business coronaviruses

Congressional and White House leaders near agreement on emergency coronavirus package Monday to restore small business aid program that ran out of funds last week, even though critics said the misuse of the popular loan program by large companies had reduced the smallest companies.

The paycheck protection program, now exhausted, was designed to provide repayable loans to small businesses if they kept employees on the payroll during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

It would receive an additional $ 310 billion under the spending agreement under negotiation, part of which is expected to be loaned by small banks to help small businesses that may have been excluded from the first 349 disbursement. billions of dollars.

The package would add $ 60 billion to a separate cash-strapped emergency loan program, $ 75 billion for hospitals and $ 25 billion to increase COVID-19 testing.

Senate and House leaders and Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin were optimistic that an agreement would be reached on Sunday, and it appeared that the broad lines were accepted by all parties. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) told CNN on Monday evening that the final language was being negotiated and that an agreement was expected so that the Senate could vote on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday.

Among the final points of contention is a proposal to also provide $ 150 billion in aid to states and municipalities struggling with a sharp drop in tax revenues. The Democrats say that Congress must act quickly to consolidate the budgets of these entities, but the Republicans and the White House want to wait.

“We will save this for … a later date,” said Trump on Sunday, adding that he supported the idea. “It will probably be in our next negotiation.”

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Said Monday that the Senate would meet for an unplanned session Tuesday afternoon in the hope that an agreement will be reached by then.

“Republicans have been trying to get more funding for this vital program for the past week and a half,” said McConnell in the Senate. “At this time, our fellow Democrats are still continuing their discussions with the administration, so that the Senate will not be able to transfer more funds for American paychecks today.”

Democrats have blamed Republicans for resisting efforts to provide extra money for hospitals and local governments, and to ensure that small businesses that do not have strong banking relationships are included in the next phase of the ready to discount.

With most lawmakers out of Washington due to the coronavirus, any deal would need unanimous bipartisan support to go through a voice vote. A single senator or representative in Washington could object, delaying passage and forcing hundreds of members of Congress to return to the Capitol to vote.

The paycheck protection program burned its original $ 349 billion just three weeks after Congress passed a nearly $ 2 trillion economic rescue plan.

Some lawmakers and small businesses complain that too much of this money has gone to large national restaurant chains, such as Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, both of which allegedly received multi-million dollar loans of dollars.

Although the program targeted companies with fewer than 500 workers, there was a provision that allowed subsidiaries and individual sites to separately request money, even if they were part of a larger company or chain that would have been too large to be eligible.

After a brutal reaction from social media, the New York-based hamburger chain Shake Shack said Monday that it would repay the $ 10 million loan it had received.

Shake Shack’s CEO Randy Garutti and founder Danny Meyer said in a statement that the program’s rules were unclear and they didn’t realize how quickly they would run out of money.

“The” PPP “came without a user manual and it was extremely confusing,” the executives said in the statement. After arranging additional capital, Shake Shack decided “to immediately return the entire $ 10 million PPP loan we received last week to the SBA so that the restaurants that need it most can get it now.”

Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.), One of the first legislators to express his frustration with the paycheck protection program, says companies should prove that they took a financial hit from the coronavirus to get money.

“You should have a big slowdown in your business before you get this money – all this money. Not just PPP, ”he said in an interview. “We shouldn’t just go out there and waste money.”

Scott said he had talked to McConnell about adding new requirements to the fund, but it was unclear whether he could add it to an interim package or to future legislation. He also spoke to the Small Business Administration about revising its rules, but thinks that Congress should adopt a new language.

“I think we have a chance to solve this problem. I am optimistic. It’s pretty basic, ”he said. The law should “help people who should be helped.” Our job is not to bail out the wealthy and the wealthy. “

John Bamberger, 69, of Westlake Village, said that he had completed his request for $ 285,000 five minutes after the opening of the request process in March and still had no response.

His business imports specialty foods from Britain and Australia, and with grocery stores that focus on staples and some specialty stores that he supplies completely closed, he will have to abandon workers and cut costs because ‘he didn’t get the loan,’ he said.

He said Congress should have paid more attention to where the money went and how it was going to be distributed.

“It pisses me off,” said Bamberger. “You read that Ruth’s Chris got everything they had. Shake Shack suddenly wants to pay off his loan. I don’t know why they applied in the first place. But the money is certainly not going to the people who get it need. “

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Who chairs the Senate committee on small business, said his panel “would aggressively monitor the use of P3s” this fall, and what he called ” multiple reports of companies abusing the program. ” . “

“Any business, no matter how small, must certify that it has been damaged by the coronavirus crisis and that PPP is necessary to maintain its operations,” said Rubio in a statement.

The California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris also demanded on Monday that Mnuchin explain why California received the least amount of loans – compared to the total number of small businesses – of all the states. Citing a comparison with the Wall Street Journal, senators argued that Californian businesses have been closed longer than those of other states and “it is difficult to understand why small Californian businesses could benefit from much less aid than other”.