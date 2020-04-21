Disappearing planets are not just Star Wars.

In 2004, the Hubble Telescope discovered that it appeared to be a massive exoplanet designated by NASA as Fomalhaut b. The exciting discovery was one of the first times scientists were able to gather images of the exoplanet.

In more recent images, however, it appeared that the planet disappeared into thin air. Now, scientists believe it has never been in the first place.

In contrast, the exoplanetal formerly known as Fomalhaut b is likely to be “a decaying cloud of dust created by a massive collision between two planetary galaxies,” according to a new publication Publications of the National Academy of Sciences.

In other words, it’s probably just holding a trash can.

In their study, scientists told what they thought happened to a long-lost planet. For years, the planet appeared in the images as a faint mass orbiting the stars, which is 25 lights a year from the Borderline.

But over time, the image faded. As of 2014, the planet had not been observed in any telescope. They believe what they actually noticed in the Hubble images was that two icy objects collided, leaving an impressive mass of dust that looked like a planet.

Astronomers decide to look from the bright side: The exoplanet has probably never been started, but at least the alternative explanation is just as fascinating.

“These collisions are very rare, so this is a big thing that we can actually see evidence of one,” Andras Gaspar, assistant astronomer at the University of Arizona Steward Observatory, said in a statement.