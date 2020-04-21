Scientists have a new theory about the disappearance of the exoplanet

by April 21, 2020 world
Scientists have a new theory about the disappearance of the exoplanet

Disappearing planets are not just Star Wars.

In 2004, the Hubble Telescope discovered that it appeared to be a massive exoplanet designated by NASA as Fomalhaut b. The exciting discovery was one of the first times scientists were able to gather images of the exoplanet.

In more recent images, however, it appeared that the planet disappeared into thin air. Now, scientists believe it has never been in the first place.

In contrast, the exoplanetal formerly known as Fomalhaut b is likely to be “a decaying cloud of dust created by a massive collision between two planetary galaxies,” according to a new publication Publications of the National Academy of Sciences.

In other words, it’s probably just holding a trash can.

In their study, scientists told what they thought happened to a long-lost planet. For years, the planet appeared in the images as a faint mass orbiting the stars, which is 25 lights a year from the Borderline.

But over time, the image faded. As of 2014, the planet had not been observed in any telescope. They believe what they actually noticed in the Hubble images was that two icy objects collided, leaving an impressive mass of dust that looked like a planet.

Astronomers decide to look from the bright side: The exoplanet has probably never been started, but at least the alternative explanation is just as fascinating.

“These collisions are very rare, so this is a big thing that we can actually see evidence of one,” Andras Gaspar, assistant astronomer at the University of Arizona Steward Observatory, said in a statement.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/20/scientists-have-new-theory-about-puzzling-disappearing-exoplanet/

About the author: Arzu

View all posts by Arzu »

Related Posts

Novak Djokovic "Opposed" to Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination

Novak Djokovic “Opposed” to Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination

April 21, 2020
A fan of old car parts? Afghan girls are engaged in prototyping

A fan of old car parts? Afghan girls are engaged in prototyping

April 21, 2020
CBS News Seth Doane describes his recovery from a 41-day coronavirus and quarantine

CBS News Seth Doane describes his recovery from a 41-day coronavirus and quarantine

April 20, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *