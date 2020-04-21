Schiff and Nadler ask watchdog to review Barr’s comments on dismissed IG

Two senior House Democrats call on the Justice Department’s independent monitor to investigate Attorney General William Barr’s “misleading” comments regarding the dismissal of Intelligence Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

House Intelligence Committee Chair, Representative Adam Schiff of California and House Judge Committee Leader, Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York sent a letter Justice Minister Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Monday saying Barr had “demonstrably distorted” former intelligence community inspector Michael Atkinson in handling the whistle-blower complaint that sparked the investigation President Trump’s removal from office.

They also sent the letter to Jeffrey Ragsdale, Acting Director of the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Liability.

“Public confidence in our justice system depends on the integrity, fairness and impartiality of DOJ leaders. It is therefore imperative that the Attorney General be held to the same high standard as that expected of all staff of the Department, particularly in cases concerning the President’s own interests, ”said the letter.

Democratic lawmakers said Barr said in an interview earlier this month on Fox News that Atkinson had ignored advice from the office of the Justice Department’s legal counsel that “he is forced to follow” and that Trump had ” reason “to send it back.

“Mr. Barr’s remarks followed the President’s admission on April 4 that he dismissed Mr. Atkinson in retaliation for the processing of Mr. Whistleblower’s complaint by law” , wrote Schiff and Nadler.

“Mr. Barr’s misleading comments seem to be aimed at justifying the President’s reprisal decision to fire Mr. Atkinson.”

In the letter, the two Democrats who played a leading role in removing Trump from office, said that the whistleblower’s complaint “detailed President Trump’s efforts to force Ukraine to announce an investigation politically motivated over his rival in the 2020 presidential election. “

Trump said he fired Atkinson because “he did a terrible job. Absolutely horrible. “

“He took this terrible and inaccurate whistleblower report and presented it to Congress,” he added.

In a statement released after his dismissal, Atkinson said he was doing his job right, saying he was “legally obligated to ensure that whistleblowers have an effective and authorized means of disclosing urgent matters involving classified information to the public. intelligence committees of Congress. “

GOP Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate finance committee, also asked Trump for an explanation for the dismissal of Atkinson.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California and Mark Warner of Virginia also asked Horowitz to review Barr’s comments.

Trump was removed from the House but acquitted by the Senate.

With post wires