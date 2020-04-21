Restarting Korean Baseball League Offers Hope To MLB

Exhibition games begin Tuesday – in South Korea.

There will be no spectators. The referees will wear masks. Players will see their temperature taken when entering the stadiums. There are even rules against spitting and licking your fingers.

But the third best league in the world after MLB and Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball will take a big step towards the start of a regular season – hope is in the first week of May – with the 10 teams moving from intrasquad games to competitions. against other teams for the first time since the game was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s exciting to train all this time and now playing with someone else is a great feeling,” said Casey Kelly, entering his second year with the LG Twins. “Knowing that the season may start soon is also very exciting.”

South Korea had one of the best responses in the world against coronavirus after reporting its first cases around the same time as the United States in late January. The country responded with a massive test and contact finder campaign and reported only eight new virus cases on Sunday, the first single-digit since February 18, according to the Associated Press.

This has slowly led to the reopening of companies, including baseball, which is among the most popular sports in the country, producing major leagues such as Shin-Soo Choo and Hyun-jin Ryu.

“For the most part, people here live relatively normal lives,” said Hank Conger, in his first year as a make-up coach for the Lotte Giants.

Kelly and Conger are both former first-round picks in the majors. The two spoke by phone Monday night from Korea (13 hours ahead of New York). Tuesday, Kelly’s twins were to play Doosan bears in the stadium they share in Seoul. The Conger Giants had to take the bus to play the NC Dinos in Changwon.

The two said Tuesday was equally important because the leaders of each team and the league had to hold a meeting in the hope that an actual start date for a season – perhaps the full schedule of 144 games – would be announced. The Chinese five-team professional baseball league from Taiwan is already underway.

“All of us here have literally been on our guard every day, waiting to hear new news,” said Conger, who has played for the Angels, Astros and Rays in a career spanning seven years. ‘was completed in 2016.

Can MLB learn something from the Korean league on the brink of the game? It’s delicate. While countries had similar deaths from the virus at the end of last month on Monday, South Korea’s total was only 236, compared to more than 40,000 for the United States. Still, MLB officials have talked about learning in particular about behind the scenes / clubhouse problem management.

Kelly said it is mandatory to wear masks to and from the stadium and that all players are now directed to a singular entrance where an infrared body scanner checks their body heat and a team coach also takes their temperature. Conger mentioned that individual booths have been installed in the catering room so that players can be isolated while they eat.

“Once you’re in the stadium, however, it mostly looks like a normal day.” Said Kelly.

The ranges of Korean (10 teams) and MLB (30) are extremely different. In the Korean league, there are no plane flights. The longest bus ride is 200 miles from Seoul to Busan, the second largest city. In this way, it most closely reflects a proposal being considered by the MLB – the Arizona plan, in which all clubs would be at least initially accommodated and play within a radius of the city center in which no club would be more than 60 to 90 minutes from any other.

There have been many critics of the Arizona Plan, including players worried about being cut off from their families. Conger and Kelly can give a preview. Conger got married in November and he and his wife Kristin were together to train in the spring in Australia when the virus hit Korea. It was therefore decided that Conger would return to Korea in mid-March and that Kristin would return to her home in Orange County.

“It turned out that I was in one of the safest countries and that the United States has exploded,” said Conger, who is of Korean descent and can understand the language. “It was bad timing. She’s stuck in the house. “

Kelly has a wife and a 4 month old daughter in Phoenix. Like Conger, Kelly hopes soon for a reunion, but the uncertainty is still sufficient and the need to quarantine for two weeks away from the family when the foreigners arrive in Korea has delayed the trip to the country for the moment.

For now, the two have, among other things, the game, responding to requests from major back-to-home leagues that the game is so close to playing again. Conger said that when the balls start to fly, it’s easy to get lost in the sport – he called it “happiness” – but questions about what happens next come up immediately after training, including whether the league stops if a person involved from the player to the club test positive?

Kelly, because he has been in quarantine for two weeks after his return to the country, is a little behind his teammates and will not start a match until April 29. He intends to return to MLB next year, following the path of players such as Eric Thames, Miles Mikolas and Chris Martin, who went from majors in Korea to their best success (and finances) in the majors.

Kelly is still only 30 years old, good enough once he (not his friend Anthony Rizzo) was the headliner when the Red Sox traded them against the Padres in December 2010 for Adrian Gonzalez. The right-hander was 14-12 with a BPM of 2.55 last year for the Lotte Twins.

These days, however. Kelly and Conger have what their counterparts in the United States do not have in Korea.

“I am very excited to be playing a training game in the spring,” said Conger.