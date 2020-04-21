Release of Arctic animal herds could help tackle climate change, study finds

Herds of horses, bison and reindeer could play an important role in saving the world from accelerating global warming. This is the conclusion of a recent study showing how grazing herbivores can slow the rate of thawing permafrost in the Arctic.

The study – a computer simulation based on real field data – reveals that with enough animals, 80% of all permafrost soils around the world could be preserved until 2100.

The research was inspired by an experience in the city of Chersky, Siberia featured on “60 Minutes” from CBS News. The episode introduces viewers to an eccentric scientist named Sergey Zimov who relocated grazing animals to a piece of the arctic tundra over 20 years ago.

Zimov is unconventional, to say the least, even urging geneticists to work to resuscitate a version of the woolly mammoth now gone to help him in his quest. But over the years, he and his son Nikita have seen positive effects from adding grazing animals to the permafrost area he named Pleistocene Park, a nod to the last ice age.

Permafrost is a thick layer of soil that stays frozen all year round. Due to the rapid warming of the climate Arctic regions, much of the permafrost is no longer permanently frozen. Melting permafrost releases heat-retaining greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that have been buried in frozen ground for tens of thousands of years.

Permafrost in the Arctic is thawing. Jefferson Beck / NASA



Scientists are concerned that this mechanism will act as a feedback loop, further warming the atmosphere, thawing more soil, releasing more greenhouse gases and further warming the atmosphere, perpetuating a dangerous cycle.

Last year, their fears were confirmed when a study led by scientists from the Woods Hole Research Center revealed that the Arctic no longer stores as much carbon as it releases into the atmosphere.

Winter carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the Arctic, 2013-2017. NASA



In winter, the permafrost in Chersky, Siberia stays at around 14 degrees Fahrenheit. But the air can be much colder, falling 40 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. Typically, there is a thick blanket of snow in winter that insulates the ground, protecting it from the cold air above and keeping it softer.

The idea behind the field experiment in the Zimov Pleistocene Park was to bring the animals back to the pasture with their stamping shoes on the ground to disperse snow, compress the soil and cool the soil.

It turns out that it worked. The 100 animals resettled over an area of ​​one square kilometer halved the average height of the snowpack, considerably reducing the insulating effect, exposing the ground to colder air and covering the permafrost gel.

Herds of herbivores help preserve Arctic permafrost even in warming conditions. Pleistocene Park



In order to see what impact this method could have on a much larger scale, beyond the boundaries of the Pleistocene park, Professor Christian Beer of the University of Hamburg conducted a simulation experiment. His team used a special climate model to reproduce the impact on the earth’s surface in all soils of Arctic permafrost in the northern hemisphere over the course of an entire year.

The results, published in the Scientific review Scientific reports, show that if the emissions continue to rise without control, we can expect a permafrost temperature increase of 7 degrees Fahrenheit, which would cause half of the permafrost to melt by 2100.

On the other hand, with herds of animals repopulating the tundra, the soil would only warm by 4 degrees Fahrenheit. This would be enough to preserve 80% of the current permafrost until the end of the century.

“This type of natural manipulation in ecosystems that are particularly relevant to the climate system has barely been researched to date, but has enormous potential,” said Beer.

CBS News asked Beer how realistic it was to expect the Arctic to be repopulated with enough animals to make a difference. “I am not sure,” he replied, adding that more research is needed but the results are promising. “Today we have an average of 5 reindeer per square kilometer in the Arctic. With 15 [reindeer] per square kilometer, we could already save 70% of permafrost according to our calculations. “

“It may be unrealistic to imagine the resettlement of herds of wild animals in all permafrost regions of the northern hemisphere,” concedes Beer. “But the results indicate that using fewer animals would still have a cooling effect.”

Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Alaska, agrees that snow disturbed and trampled by herds of animals is a much less effective insulator, but he has doubts about the implementation of that idea. “Unless the plan is to cover millions of square kilometers of horses, bison and reindeer, how could that have a significant impact? I would certainly not say that it is” utopian “to destroy the land of permafrost as we know it by having these animals in the distribution and number required. ”

Beer and his team have considered some potential side effects of this approach. For example, in summer, animals would destroy the layer of cooling foam on the ground, which would help warm the ground. This was factored into the simulations, but the cooling effects of the effect of compressed snow in winter are several times greater, they found.

“If, theoretically, we could maintain a high animal density as in the Zimov Pleistocene Park, would that be enough to save the permafrost in the strongest warming scenario? Yes, it could work for 80% of the region”, said Beer.

In a next step, Beer plans to collaborate with biologists to study how animals actually spread across the landscape.