Refund tickets for events affected by coronavirus? May be

The cancellation of Taylor Swift’s concert tour in 2020 on Friday brought to the fore a familiar issue facing spectators, sports and entertainment enthusiasts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Can I get a refund if I have tickets?

Under normal circumstances, the answer would almost always be yes.

But now, with the coronavirus epidemic causing thousands of cancellations and postponements across the country, many ticket holders have been left in limbo, wondering if they are eligible for refunds.

My event has been canceled. Now what?

Most canceled events still give refunds – but not all.

Some refunds were made automatically: the NCAA, for example, refunded money to credit cards from customers who had purchased tickets for the canceled winter and spring championships, including men’s basketball tournaments and female NCAA.

Others, like the Swift tour, which was to open the new SoFi stadium in Inglewood with a pair of shows in July, offer ticket holders several options. In a statement posted on the Swift website, fans were informed that they could transfer their tickets to a future show (the canceled Swift shows will be rescheduled for 2021) or request a refund. For the latter option, ticket holders were asked to watch a Ticketmaster email with instructions on how to request a refund, which should be available from May 1st.

Ticketmaster, the online ticket giant, also automatically reimburses purchases for canceled events, covering thousands of games and concerts that have been canceled as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.

However, not all event lovers were so fortunate.

Some events have claimed to be faced with financial realities so harsh that they only offer future credits instead of cash repayments. The South by Southwest and Ultra music festivals in Austin and Miami, respectively, were two of the first major music events to be canceled in March. However, neither festival gives money back to customers, only allowing them to use the credit for festivals in the years to come.

StubHub, another large online ticket resale market, does not offer cash refunds to many of its customers. Instead of refunding tickets for canceled events, as stated in its FanProtect warranty, the company instead offers a 120% credit to be used for a future purchase of StubHub for events canceled during the rest of 2020.

In some states that have laws requiring companies to reimburse consumers for canceled events, including California, customers can still get a refund from StubHub if they specifically request one. But in other places, fans were unable to recover their money, leading a Wisconsin man to deposit $ 5 million class action against society, which also cited financial difficulties as the cause of its policy reversal.

“Instead of instituting responsible financial transaction policies, defendants have become accustomed to paying ticket vendors before the event occurs, exposing themselves to the possibility that they may find themselves holding the bag (or ignore their own warranty and deceive their customers) if an event is canceled and they cannot recover quickly from sellers, “said the suit.

My event has been postponed. Can I still get my money back?

Since rescheduled events are largely dealt with on a case-by-case basis, ticket holders should contact the event organizers directly to find out their options.

However, the organizers of several major events have already promised to reimburse their customers.

The Coachella 2020 music festival has been postponed from April to October. However, full refunds are available to ticket holders until May 1.

The Tokyo Organizing Committee, whose start has been delayed until at least July 2021, said it will also offer refunds to ticket holders who will not be able to attend the new dates.

Global concert promoters AEG Presents and Live Nation have also reportedly made plans to reimburse rescheduled concerts once new dates are announced.

Unfortunately, all rescheduled events do not reimburse customers.

Ticketmaster, for example, has received criticism from consumers after changing the language used on its website’s refund page, according to the New York Times, by deleting the “postponed” and “rescheduled” events from its list of events eligible for reimbursement.

Ticketmaster said changes were made only to clarify its rules and that its actual refund policy has remained unchanged. During this time, the seller finalizes his intention to issue refunds for postponed events.

That didn’t stop two members of Congress, including representative Katie Porter (D-Irvine), from detonating Ticketmaster on Friday. In a letter to the Presidents of Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, Porter and New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. asked Ticketmaster to reimburse all customers whose events were postponed by the COVID pandemic -19.

“As the Americans suffer the brutal and continuing effects of this global crisis, your decision to confiscate their money is reprehensible and should be reversed immediately,” said the letter, which was posted on Twitter. They added, “Many of these suffering Americans are your customers. Their burden in the coming months is heavy. But instead of helping them ease the burden, your company has decided to lighten it. “

My event has been postponed. Do I just have to wait?

For the most part, yes.

Currently, especially in sports, many events are in a state of uncertainty.

The NHL and NBA, for example, may have to give up the last weeks of their regular season schedule and move directly to the playoffs when they return. The MLB season has been suspended before it can even begin and will almost certainly include a reduced number of games if the season continues. MLS has also suspended all games.

But refunds for these games have not yet been made available.

It is expected that, if games are ultimately canceled or played in front of empty sites, refunds will be issued.

In the meantime, some local teams are already issuing a handful of refunds to ticket holders on a case-by-case basis. The Lakers, for example, offered refunds to ticket holders who had health or travel problems for the postponed games, while the Kings reimbursed some major group purchases.

Teams could also offer season ticket holders credit for future season purchases.

But it seems that policies will only become clear once it is decided whether these events will be rescheduled, held in front of empty rooms or canceled.

Until then, the only thing that ticket holders can do is wait until this global health crisis has passed and event organizers end up consolidating their decisions.