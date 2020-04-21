Redskins’ No. 2 pick is in high demand

The consensus was that the 2020 NFL Draft really started with the pick of the Detroit Lions in No. 3 overall, with Joe Burrow first at the Cincinnati Bengals and Chase Young second at the Washington Redskins, a fait accompli.

Not so fast. Two days before the project kicks off, NFL network reports the teams began calling the Redskins with interest to acquire # 2 choice.

The Redskins, it seemed, were content to take the Ohio State pass-rusher with second choice, but there is always the possibility that a desperate team would hit with a bonus that Washington simply cannot refuse, c is why the club is not hanging up the phone.

What is unclear in the report is whether the teams would trade to catch Young, or potentially anticipate the ever-changing quarterback dynamics that will follow Burrow of LSU at the top of the overall standings. There has been a lot of speculation about which teams could trade with the No. 4 Giants, or even the Lions, to take Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama or Justin Herbert from Oregon. Would a team really want a quarterback swap to # 2 to avoid the risk of someone else taking their quarterback goal?

With more than 48 hours before the start of the first round, the rumor mill will surely continue to run.