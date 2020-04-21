Redskins’ No. 2 pick is in high demand

The consensus was that the 2020 NFL Draft really started with the pick of the Detroit Lions in No. 3 overall, with Joe Burrow first at the Cincinnati Bengals and Chase Young second at the Washington Redskins, a fait accompli.
Not so fast. Two days before the project kicks off, NFL network reports the teams began calling the Redskins with interest to acquire # 2 choice.
The Redskins, it seemed, were content to take the Ohio State pass-rusher with second choice, but there is always the possibility that a desperate team would hit with a bonus that Washington simply cannot refuse, c is why the club is not hanging up the phone.
What is unclear in the report is whether the teams would trade to catch Young, or potentially anticipate the ever-changing quarterback dynamics that will follow Burrow of LSU at the top of the overall standings. There has been a lot of speculation about which teams could trade with the No. 4 Giants, or even the Lions, to take Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama or Justin Herbert from Oregon. Would a team really want a quarterback swap to # 2 to avoid the risk of someone else taking their quarterback goal?
With more than 48 hours before the start of the first round, the rumor mill will surely continue to run.
Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/21/nfl-draft-2020-redskins-no-2-pick-suddenly-in-high-demand/