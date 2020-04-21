Rangers’ Chris Kreider continues to heal in uncertain times

The past few weeks have been good for Chris Kreider – at least physically.

As the NHL spent a little over a month on a “hiatus” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kreider had time

Rangers winger injured his foot while blocking a shot from Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers on February 28 in Philadelphia, and the injury could have kept him away for the rest of the regular season, which was due to end. April 4.

“I feel good,” said Kreider on a conference call in the NHL on Monday, joining a few other Bostonians, including former Rangers teammate Kevin Hayes, now on the Flyers.

“So Kev, thank you to your teammate for that,” Kreider joked. “But the foot was better a few weeks ago, so I was able to work on rehabilitating it and bringing it back to where it was.”

Just days before the injury, 28-year-old Kreider had signed a $ 45.5 million contract extension for seven years, which likely prevented him from being treated before the trade deadline. But instead of spending the last two weeks rehabilitating and hoping to be ready for the playoffs, Kreider was at home in Connecticut, wishing his healed foot would allow him to play hockey.

“It gives me the opportunity to hang out a bit, but I really haven’t seen a lot of people,” said Kreider. “I’m slowly losing my mind.”