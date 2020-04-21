On this date: Rosie Ruiz shoots “fast” at the Boston Marathon

Rosie Ruiz attempted a quick run in the Boston Marathon on that date in 1980 when she jumped into the race half a mile from the finish line, well ahead of the leading runners.

Ruiz, 26, of New York, received the winner’s medal and the laurel wreath after “fixing” what would have been a record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 56 seconds.

But the other runners did not remember having seen it in the race and the officials could not spot it on television images and photos. She was disqualified eight days later and the victory went to Canadian Jacqueline Gareau.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1951 – Bob Davies’ two foul shots and Jack Coleman’s throw-in give the Rochester Royals an 79-75 win over the New York Knicks in game seven of the NBA Championship. Arnie Risen scores 24 and Davies adds 20 for Rochester, who takes 38% of the field.

1967 – After 737 consecutive games, the Dodgers rained for the first time since moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The storm not only won the game against the Saint Louis Cardinals, but also a pitching match high flying – Don Drysdale versus Bob Gibson.

1975 – Bill Rodgers breaks the Boston Marathon record with a 2:09:55 victory time, pushing 35 seconds off the mark established by Ron Hill in 1970. Rodgers takes advantage of a windy northwest tailwind and mounts it fifth fastest in the world ever.

1994 – Eddie Murray sets a major league record at the Minneapolis Metrodome with his 11th home game with a hit, hitting a left-hander and another right-hander, while the Cleveland Indians defeated the Twins 10-6. Murray, in the lineup as a designated hitter, breaks the mark established by Mickey Mantle in 1964.

1995 – Utah, considered an outsider for the stronger teams from Georgia, Alabama and UCLA, continues to dominate the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, winning its ninth national title since the start of the event in 1982 with a score of 196,650. Alabama and Michigan are tied for second with 196.425.

1996 – The Chicago Bulls conclude the most successful regular season in NBA history with their 72nd victory, scoring 26 points from Michael Jordan in a 103-93 decision against the Washington Bullets. The Bulls broke the Lakers’ record of 69 wins in the 1971-1972 season. Jordan also set an NBA record when he won his eighth scorer title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s record of seven.

2001 – In one of the most shocking upheavals, Hasim Rahman flattened Lennox Lewis with a superb punch towards the end of the fifth inning and won the WBC and IBF heavyweight titles in Brakpan, South Africa. The coup endangers a potential $ 100 million fight between Lewis and Mike Tyson.

2002 – Rafael Furcal sets a modern record and becomes the first Braves player in 46 years to hit three triplets in a game as Atlanta defeats the Florida Marlins 4-2 at Turner Field. Furcal goes three for five and scores three points.

2002 – Iva Majoli, ranked 58th in the world, is the lowest ranked player to win a high level WTA tournament when she defeats Patty Schnyder on clay 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Family Circle Cup final , his first single title since the 1997 French Open. Schnyder had upset Jennifer Capriati, n ° 1 in the semifinals.

2012 – Philip Humber of the Chicago Sox kicks off a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners. Humber scores nine times in a 4-0 victory at Safeco Field in Seattle. It is the 21st perfect match in the history of the major leagues.

SOURCES: The Times, Associated Press.