Oil futures become negative

Crude oil prices plunged below zero for the first time in history on Monday, with traders actually paying for barrels of these products, with coronavirus killing demand.

The May futures contract for West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which expires on Tuesday, fell to minus $ 10.31 a barrel after briefly hitting just one penny a barrel on Monday afternoon.

This indicates that traders were paying a substantial premium for their ability to reduce inflated stocks while producers feared more fuel than the world could store.

Sub-zero contracts are oil purchase agreements to be delivered next month, but many fear that there is nowhere to put it since oil is still being pumped and demand is falling. is evaporated during the pandemic.

Tanks are full at key facilities across the United States, traders said, including the country’s main delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The June contract for American crude, for its part, held up better but was still down 11% to $ 22.26 per barrel at 1:43 p.m. And the June futures contract for Brent international crude was recently 8.7% to $ 25.62 a barrel.

“Oil prices tend to be an indicator of the health of the global economy,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “It’s hard to be optimistic about global economic growth with oil prices at decades-deep lows.”

Oil prices have plummeted in recent months, as the coronavirus crisis has resulted in global travel restrictions and an evaporation in travel demand. An international price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has exacerbated the situation by causing a glut of supplies.

The latest plunge came when there was concern that an international agreement to cut global oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day is not enough to stabilize a market shaken by the virus crisis.

The International Energy Agency has predicted that demand for oil will drop 26 million barrels a day in May, while supply will drop by just 12 million barrels this month after the agreement between Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

With post wires; additional reports by Thornton McEnery