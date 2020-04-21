Nurses sue New York State Department of Health for PPE failure

New York’s largest nursing union sued the state health department and two hospitals on Monday – Montefiore Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center – for failing to protect their health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuits point to the failures of government administration Andrew Cuomo and the two hospitals for failing to provide sufficient protective equipment, such as masks and gowns.

“By compromising the health and safety of nurses, DOH and the two hospitals put patients, their families and the communities in which they live at risk,” said the New York State Nurses Association in a statement accompanying the trio of crimes. .

NYSNA Executive Director Pat Kane said more than 70% of his nurses said they had been exposed to the dangerous disease and that most had not yet been tested.

“The three combinations reveal, among other failures: not providing waterproof coats and other PPE to cover the bodies of AIs; not properly train RNs redeployed from hospital units; inadequate provision of safe working conditions for high-risk employees, including pregnant RNs, “added the union in its statement. “On the whole, the nurses have not received appropriate masks and are carrying out missions in dangerous working conditions.”

The lawsuit against the State Department of Health has been filed with the Manhattan State Supreme Court. The lawsuit against Montefiore has been filed in the Manhattan Federal Court and the lawsuit against the Westchester complex has been filed in the White Plains Supreme Court.

This is the latest in a series of complaints from nurses, who claim that public servants and hospitals did not adequately protect their staff during the pandemic.

The Post revealed last month that a shortage of gowns was so severe that nurses grappling with the coronavirus pandemic at Midtown West hospital in Mount Sinai Sinai used garbage bags over their uniforms to protect themselves, while a beloved nurse manager assistant, Kious Kelly, died of coronavirus. At the time, Mount Sinai insisted that there was no shortage of PPE.

Each trial has a slightly different request, the documents show. The Cuomo health department lawsuit asks the court to follow the governor’s April 13 directive that every nurse be given at least one N95 respirator per day.

The complaint against Montifiore cites alleged violations of labor law and asks the federal judge to force the Bronx institution “to honor its contractual obligations” and “restore safe working conditions for nurses and their patients”.

The action against the Westchester Medical Center has been filed in the State Supreme Court at White Plains, on behalf of 1,600 nurses, seeking an injunction “against the dangers that cause or are likely to cause death or physical damage serious to nurses “and she claims that nurses who denounced the conditions suffered” bullying “.

The multitude of prosecutions includes the affidavits of many nurses.

“I started to experience symptoms compatible with COVID-19, including cough and fever. I reported my symptoms to Montefiore and asked for tests. I was informed that Montefiore would not test me, “said nurse Pamela Brown-Richardson, who wrote that she had been forced to take her own test, which came back positive.

Liesel Van Ledjte, who works at Westchester Medical Center, said the hospital only gave him one N95 mask, which was too large.

“Because it was too big,” she said, “I was exposed to airborne infectious molecules that could reach my nose and mouth.”

Crystal Torres, a nurse at Staten Island University Hospital at Northwell Health, filed an affidavit in the lawsuit against the state health department, accusing her that she had only received one mask to last a entire week and was told to wear the same robe with multiple patients.

She said that she had tested positive and that she was strongly encouraged to return to work in just one week, even though she was still suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

“NYSNA management has chosen to attack a system and the commitment of thousands of their colleagues, who have followed the governor’s emergency orders and are doing everything they can to fight COVID-19 and save lives. lives, “Montefiore spokesperson Tracy Gurrisi said in a statement. declaration.

Westchester Medical Center and the state Department of Health did not immediately refer requests for comment.