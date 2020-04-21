Novak Djokovic “Opposed” to Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination

The best tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was “opposed to vaccination” and did not like the idea of ​​being forced to get a coronavirus vaccine to resume play, once a the vaccine is developed. He made the controversial remarks in a Facebook Chat with other Serbian athletes on Sunday.

“Personally, I am against vaccination and I would not want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to travel,” said Djokovic, according to a translation from Reuters. “But if it becomes mandatory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts on the matter and if these thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

“In theory, if the season were to resume in July, August or September, although unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement immediately after our exit from strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet . ”

Public health officials say it will likely take at least a year to 18 months before a vaccine becomes available. the World Health Organization said in a report last week that three potential vaccines are currently tested in clinical trials and 67 others are in the early stages of evaluation.

In March, retired tennis star Amelie Mauresmo tweeted that there should be no return to professional tournaments until there is a vaccine.

“International circuit = players of all nationalities plus staff, spectators and people from all over the world who bring these events to life,” she wrote. “No vaccine = no tennis.”

Just like the rest of the sports world, tennis had to cope with cancellations of its events in the midst of the pandemic. Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since 1945 – in the middle of the Second World War. The French Open, which was originally scheduled to start in mid-May, has been reprogrammed for fall.