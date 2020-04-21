NFL virtual simulation project was a disaster

The NFL virtual simulation project couldn’t even last 30 minutes without running into a problem.

In preparation for Thursday’s project, which will be held practically due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league organized a dress rehearsal from 1 p.m. AND Monday.

“The false project is already a technical problem [with] 1st choice Cincinnatis !!! Brutal, ”a person involved texted Adam Schefter of ESPN, who tweeted the complaint at 1:24 p.m.

Coaches and general managers told Dianna Russini of ESPN that there were communication issues and that bandwidth was an issue. A general manager said the problem was that some forgot to press the Mute button.

Of course, there is a reason why the league chose to have the comp project in the first place with a strong focus on technology in this year’s project.

“After the start, it works well. In fact, it’s calm on call, ”a head coach wrote to Russini.

Team leaders write from their own homes with facilities closed due to the pandemic. Choices can be submitted via Microsoft Teams, by phone, SMS or email, although the involvement of trades has added another layer of difficulty.

Monday’s false draw was to be a two-round sequence.