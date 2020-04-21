New York could start lifting restrictions on coronaviruses in June

According to new projections, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could begin to safely remove coronavirus blockages as early as June.

The tri-state area started a downward trend in COVID-19 deaths, indicating that the region could begin to ease social distance on June 1. according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The model suggested that an end to blockages might be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting the size of gatherings.

“Now the challenge – as well as the opportunity – is for states to figure out how to reopen the US economy and allow people to return to work without sacrificing this progress,” said IHME director Dr. Chris Murray, in a press release.

The news arrived the same day, Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled the main public events of the month, including the 50th anniversary of pride and the Puerto Rican Day parade.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, has partnered with leaders from New Jersey and Connecticut in addition to Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island to coordinate a uniform reopening of states.

Pennsylvania also seemed on track to start the process on June 1 – while Delaware was scheduled for May 18 and Rhode Island was scheduled for June 8, according to the IHME model.

States that have experienced low death rates – such as Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii – could perhaps ease their lockdowns even earlier, May 4, as long as they have strategies for “Robust” containment, said the institute.

Other states, including Iowa, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas and Oklahoma – may have to wait until mid-late June, the model showed.

“Every state is different,” said IHME director Dr. Chris Murray in a statement. “Each state has a different public health system and different capacities. It is not a “decision for all” situation. “