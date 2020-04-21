New Giants college ties provide clues to 2020 NFL draft

Dave Gettleman is not one to name names at this time of the year, lest the Giants be tied to the player and hint at the team’s thoughts during the NFL draft.

Last week, Gettleman was specifically asked about Clemson’s linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who does it all, and responded in general and non-specific terms, never referring to Simmons by name.

He did, however, mention a member of Joe Judge’s coaching staff, and that is telling.

“If you think about it, we hired Burton Burns,” said Gettleman. “Joe hired Burton to train the long distance runners and he was in Alabama, so think about all the information we get about the‘ Bama kids. “

Yeah, think about it.

Burns, 67, has coached Alabama half-runners for a decade (2007-2017) and has spent the past two years in an administrative role at school. From 2009 to 2011, Judge worked in special teams for Nick Saban, which means that Judge and Burns have been together for three years in Tuscaloosa.

If there is inside information to glean from a school in this project, Alabama is a good place to start. There were three Crimson Tide players in the 2019 first round draft, four each in 2018 and 2017. Alabama in 2018 had 12 incredible players drafted – an SEC record – and 10 players were selected in 2019 .

The judge plunged generously into the college game by gathering his coaching staff. Derek Dooley, the chief offensive assistant to the judge, was the Missouri offensive coordinator. Linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer was the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for Tennessee. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer fulfilled the same role at Penn State. Defensive quality control coach Michael Treier trained safety at Marshall. In addition, linebacker coach Bret Bielma was Arkansas head coach from 2013 to 2017 and was therefore on the recruiting trail and could have crossed paths with many players in this year’s draft.

“Obviously, a number of our coaches come directly from the Southeast Conference,” said Gettleman. “So you have excellent contacts. This is very useful, it gives you an overview of all the information. Our college scouts do a great job of finding information, so between information from college scouts and Burton, and guys like that that we hired who come from college, that really gives us a good look. “

Given the judge’s connection to Saban and Burns’ sightings on campus, the Giants will know everything there is to know about the Alabama outlook. This is of crucial importance, this year above all others, given the lack of Pro Days and the inability to bring players into the Giants facilities for a full visit and medical examination.

The Giants should have a keen interest in attacking tackle Jedrick Wills, but he is not the only Alabama player whose name will ring out Thursday night. Four of them will participate in the first round – Wills, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Security Xavier McKinney is also likely to get caught in the first round and, if this is not the case, it will be permanently deleted from the second round. The second day of the draft should also be the time for cornerback Trevon Diggs and edge hunter Terrell Lewis.

McKinney and Lewis may be of particular interest to the Giants and there will be no shortage of opinions from those who have worked with them in Alabama or who have been trained against them in college and are now employed by the Giants. Giants.

“I’ll tell you what, it was a great asset for us,” said the judge about the academic experience of his staff’s assistants. “One of the things you forget in this whole process of the guys we just came from college in the past two years or maybe just this past year is maybe they haven’t trained them directly , but they recruited them and they have personal relationships with these players.

“You know a lot about a player from a coach who spent a lot of time meeting him and his family. The homework they’ve done over the course of a really more year when recruiting from college is more beneficial than spending an afternoon on a business day with him. It’s a great resource for us. We have great guys on our staff who … Look, they were great recruiters at the university. This doesn’t mean anything in the NFL, but we can use what they have learned in the past about a specific player to link to what we consider to be a full-fledged person. “