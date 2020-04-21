Natalie Dormer plays four roles in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”

This year, few television actors have set themselves the task that Natalie Dormer has given herself by agreeing to appear in Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful”.

The imperious Margaery Tyrell from “Game of Thrones” and the vixen Anne Boleyn from “The Tudors” play four different characters in 10 episodes. And none of them suffer from multiple personality disorders.

The fourth season of “Penny Dreadful,” “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” – aired Sunday (10 p.m.) on Showtime – takes place in LA in 1938, in the critical years before World War II, when the city was building freeways. to log in. the city center with then distant enclaves like Pasadena. Nazism was also on the rise and radio evangelists like Aimee Semple McPherson had a dedicated audience. Dormer, 38, enters the scene under the name of Magda, a demon expert in the confrontation of rival factions and whose malice manifests itself throughout the series in the forms of three other women.

Demon Elsa is an unhappy German refugee from the First World War, disillusioned by what happened in her own country and who seduces her son’s pediatrician (Rory Kinnear). Alex is the middle-aged assistant to city councilor Charlton Townsend (Michael Gladis), head of the city council’s transportation committee. Rio is the bisexual leader of the pachucos, a Chicano gang who may be linked to the brutal murders of a Beverly Hills family whose bodies, dressed as Day of the Dead characters, are found along the Los Angeles River by detectives Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane).

“Madga is the top of the pyramid from where the other iterations are born,” Dormer told the Post. “[Creator] John Logan wanted to create an antagonist for the stories. I was impatient to take up the technical challenge while trying to humanize and make plausible these three characters. “

Soaked in Magda’s venom, every woman is capable of murder – even mousy, in Alex glasses, whose curly hair and indescribable features mark the greatest contrast to Dormer’s natural liveliness. It was also perhaps Dormer’s favorite role in the quartet. She wore tinted contact lenses and a mouth guard against her bottom row of teeth. “I specifically asked the costume designer to tailor my skirts so that I don’t move feminine at all,” says Dormer.

Alex and Elsa both have ties to the Nazi Party, whose supporters gather in downtown Pershing Square and infiltrate the city’s power structure through Alex’s boss on city council. Rio has a different political agenda. “Pachucos were the first anti-adolescent culture,” she says. “The dress code and hair declaration was way before the Beat Generation did it. The Chicano culture said: “We are not American and we are not our immigrant parents who crossed the border and do all these odd jobs. We are the first born. »»

Logan says that Dormer was the perfect choice for playing Magda et al.

“I always found Natalie a constantly surprising and mysterious actress; it attracts you, ”he says. “The way she effortlessly evolves through her many roles in the series – all of which are very different – is incredible to watch.

“There is no camera stuff or heavy makeup, everything works. She is really a chameleon.”

“Penny Dreadful” intertwines the struggles of immigrants like Rio and Elsa, but as derivatives of the evil Magda, it is assumed that they will favor their lower nature rather than their higher nature.

“Magda argues that humanity has to take the most selfish course of action within itself,” said Dormer. “He just needs a little push.”