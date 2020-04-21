MLB, ticketing teams and partners prosecuted for lack of reimbursement

Major League Baseball, its teams and its official ticket resale partner were sued in federal court on Monday by two fans who tried and failed to get refunds for games canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The costume, which requires certification of the class action that would allow all fans to join, requires reimbursement of ticket costs and incidental costs for games that have not been played.

“While many companies across the country have acted legally and ethically by offering consumers reimbursements for events that will never happen during this pandemic, sometimes at risk of bankruptcy, it remains remarkable that the past American time – baseball – refuses to do good by its fans, “we read in the trial. “As the stadiums remain empty for the foreseeable future, baseball fans are stranded with expensive and unusable tickets for unplayable games in the midst of this economic crisis.”

The lawsuit has been filed with the Los Angeles District Court. According to the lawsuit, “well over 100” fans are ready to make claims and allege that “the controversial amount … exceeds $ 5 million”.

The lawsuit alleges five violations of the law, three specific to California law: one under the state’s consumer legal remedies law, the other two under the unfair competition law of the business code and state professions. The defendants are MLB, each of 30 teams and four ticket companies, including StubHub – the official resale partner of the league – Ticketmaster, Live Nation and Last Minute Transactions.

The 2020 season was scheduled to start on March 26. No new date has been set, and in the meantime the league has offered to play fanless games, including one in which each game would be played in Arizona.

The league advised teams to list unplayed games as postponed rather than canceled and said it hopes to play as many games as possible. In turn, the teams generally advised fans to keep the tickets and wait for a postponed date.

“Even if some games can be played for the 2020 MLB season, it is almost certain that no fan will be present,” said the suit. “As such, at a minimum, the defendants should recognize this and recognize that their loyal fans cannot bear the brunt of the economic hardship of the pandemic while team owners and ticketing companies keep money from complainants. “

MLB spokesperson Pat Courtney did not immediately return a message for comment.