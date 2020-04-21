Michael Jordan doc ‘The Last Dance’ sets ESPN audience record

The first episodes of the much-anticipated 10-part ESPN series about NBA legend Michael Jordan were the most watched documentary shows in the history of the network.

Nielsen’s data showed that the first two hours of the Sunday series were averaged 6.1 million viewers. Previous record holder “You Don’t Know Bo” on baseball and soccer star Bo Jackson was watched by 3.6 million viewers in 2012. Audience counts only viewers and does not include not streaming platforms.

Simultaneous broadcast of ESPN “The Last Dance” on two channels, with a version on ESPN 2 presented without the vulgarities used in frank interviews with Jordan and other participants.

“The Last Dance” was the number one trending topic on Sunday on Twitter and at one point 25 of the 30 trending topics were related to the show. Almost all of the interview topics that appeared in the first two hours – including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton and NBC Sports broadcaster Bob Costas – were in vogue.

“The Last Dance” uses previously unseen footage filmed by a film crew on board with the Chicago Bulls for the 1997-1998 NBA championship season – the sixth and last in the team’s superb 1990’s race – to tell the story of Jordan’s extraordinary career story.

The highly touted project, directed by Jason Hehir, was scheduled to air in June. But with almost all of the live sporting events wiped out by the shutdown rules imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN has advanced the launch date. The network treated the series as if it were a live event, with discussions about the film during its editions of “SportsCenter”.

“The Last Dance” is the most watched television broadcast among adults aged 18 to 34 and 18 to 49 since the discontinuation of sports on broadcast and cable networks last month.

The third and fourth episodes of “The Last Dance” air on Sunday.