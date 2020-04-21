Maya Rudolph remembers the prince: “He was a perfect musician”

How did Maya Rudolph have fun in quarantine?

The other night, she listened to one of Questlove’s DJ sets on Instagram, where the drummer from Roots was Prince spinning live cuts as part of a tribute to the unique artist who died four years ago this week at the age of 57, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

“To hear him use the Revolution almost like a drum machine, as if he programmed each member of the group to play things, and then mix it up on the fly – this is the most fascinating thing,” said Rudolph, a Always a fan of Purple One.

Now it’s his turn to entertain Prince’s followers: Tuesday night, the 47-year-old actress and comedian will host “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince”, a CBS special show featuring fans such as Beck, Usher, Foo Fighters, Miguel, Mavis Staples, Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin of Coldplay and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Recorded at the Los Angeles Convention Center in January – long before prime-time music specials were filmed in artists’ homes – the tribute also stars some of the collaborators of late legend, including Sheila E , The Revolution and Morris Day and the Time, as well as Princess, the cover group Prince Rudolph has been playing for years with his friend Gretchen Lieberum. (They make a “Delirium” growl.)

Princess Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum perform during “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince”. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Indeed, although she is best known for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and in “Bridesmaids” – and for her relationship with director Paul Thomas Anderson, with whom she has four children – Rudolph has music in the veins: the daughter of songwriter and producer Richard Rudolph and soul singer Minnie Riperton (who died when Maya was 6), she toured in the mid-90s as a rental member and contributed to the rescue voice of last year’s “Old LP” from LA Dog.

What was your introduction to Prince’s music?

My older cousin Ingrid came to live with us in Chicago, and she bought the record “Dirty Mind” and played it for me and my brother. I remember watching album cover – like, “What event in this coat? “

Have you ever seen something like this before?

I did not have. I’m sure at that time I heard “Soft and wetOn the radio and recognized it was Prince. But I didn’t really know what it looked like or anything. At that time, you didn’t always put the picture with music, not before MTV. When I saw it, I knew it was a world to which I was not a part. But that didn’t scare me. I just felt deeply connected to the music.

What attracted you?

I have certainly always been attracted to her voice. He was a perfect musician. It’s like when you have a guide and you know he’s amazing – you just say, “Okay, wherever you want to take me, let’s go.” And that feeling went through all of my Prince listening experience, not to mention the moment I saw him live. When someone is so good at what they do, it’s almost relaxing.

After “Dirty Mind”, what was the next big moment for you?

When “Purple Rain” came out, I sat at the theater and I looked and said to myself, “I’m in love with this human being.” The first songs I liked, and we danced on them in my house. But “Purple Rain” was my the music.

When did you first see Prince?

The “Lovesexy” tour. My father took me with a few friends who loved Prince. He reminded me – actually, I have to tell Prince this story, which makes me laugh – we went to the show and before the lights went out, we were talking about boys and teenage stuff: “Oh my God, I know – he’s so weird, right? “Then the lights went out and my father said that we had just started screaming – full of love. When the lights came back on for the intermission, he said that we went back:” So what did he say? “

What did you learn about Prince’s music by playing it?

I have been collecting bootlegs for years – sorry, Prince – and listening to live versions, I notice that he has always sped up everything on stage. With Princess, we like to do the live version or the 12 inch version. You want to amplify people. And just the way he led his groups. He was like a conductor, calling everyone out.

Have you ever thought of Prince as an actor? Really one of the big side eyes in show business.

One hundred and fifty percent. His sense of humor is probably my favorite part of him. The goofy thing he did with Jerome Benton in “Under the Cherry Moon – the whole “wrecka stow” scene. And there’s a great video for “Partyman” from the “Batman” soundtrack – he has a chimp right now who says, “Oh my God, my heart.”

Where were you when you heard that Prince was dead?

I was at the airport. It was a really strange experience. I knew the plane this week [when a flight Prince was on had to make an emergency landing after he lost consciousness], so I guess it was on my mind. I was flying that morning, so I had to get up very early. And one of my oldest friends since the seventh year, Rachel Haden [of That Dog], she emailed me, which she rarely does, in the middle of the night. She said, “Listen to Prince and think of you.” When I saw the email, I was afraid it was dead. So I was getting ready to go to the airport and I just had this nervous feeling in my stomach. It was like that horrible premonition. I know it sounds strange. My biggest question for myself, even a year after his death, I asked my father, “Why do I have so much trouble with the death of Prince?” I loved him, but I didn’t know him well. And my father said, “Because it’s such a huge part of your life.”

Have you introduced Prince to your children?

Oh, they’re tired of the old mom talking about Prince. They know a lot about him, which makes me feel like I’ve done my job. The other day, I was listening to a show from the “Purple Rain” tour, and in the end they made a super long version of “Baby I’m a star. “We got out of the car, then we got in later and it started over where it was. They were like,” Are you again listen to the same Prince song? “” Yes – it’s 17 minutes, okay? “

Are you so serious with bootlegs and live recording with another artist?

He’s the only one I’ve been on so deeply. I grew up in Westwood and we had Tower Records, and I went to Tower every time a new single came out and got 12 inches because they had a long version of the song. It was those precious moments when I felt like you had to see more – you had to stay longer in the room with him and with the song. I didn’t know at the time that it was so prolific that it was doing an 8 minute version of “Little Red Corvette” as a dance mix and that I had to put it somewhere.

Your collection should be large enough.

But it is for me the other part of his departure that is so horrible. Have I heard everything? If I heard all, I’m so depressed. I talked to Questlove about it, however, and he said, “Don’t worry, there are a lot more.”

Wendy Melvoin of the Revolution compared the famous Prince’s vault to the huge warehouse at the end of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

Yes! Oh my God, I really hope that’s it. And I hope there are no Nazis.