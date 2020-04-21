Mark Zuckerberg plays central role in coronavirus management

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems to be mobilizing his empire in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Billionaire tech mogul worked with state governments to eliminate anti-quarantine events, produce charity-based coronavirus tests, launch virus tracking cards, make media appearances and publish editorials, throughout the month since the pandemic. has taken over everyday life.

Facebook confirmed on Monday that it had suppressed events organized by protesters in Nebraska, California and New Jersey, where thousands of protesters gathered to call for the reopening of the country.

“Unless the government prohibits the event during this period, we authorize its organization on Facebook. For the same reason, events that defy government guidelines on social distancing are not allowed on Facebook, “a company spokesperson told the Post.

Facebook, however, allows certain protest events to remain on the site, including those covered by government directives. Protests where directives are always followed, such as when demonstrators stay in their cars with the windows open, are allowed by these states and therefore allowed to stay on site.

Facebook founder called him back during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday morning he considered attempts to spread false information during a health emergency as “harmful disinformation”.

“We classify this as harmful misinformation and we delete it,” said Zuckerberg to host George Stephanopoulos.

“It is important that people can debate policies, so there is a line about it, you know, more than normal political discourse. I think a lot of things people say are wrong around a health emergency like this can be classified as harmful misinformation, ”he added.

Zuckerberg too published a Washington Post editorial Monday, touting the new business tracking app they built in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University.

The map, which traces the pandemic county by county, was part of a larger campaign by Zuckerberg to prove that the data can be used to fight the virus.

“Overall, since symptoms are a precursor to going to the hospital or becoming more seriously ill, these cards could be an important tool for governments and public health officials to make decisions about how to allocate scarce resources like ventilators and PPE, and ultimately it is safe to start reopening society, “he said in a statement.

Zuckerberg said in his editorial that he has also partnered with the Mila Research Institute in Montreal and New York University, saying they are using artificial intelligence to help hospitals better predict what they will need in terms of resources, such as personal protective equipment and fans.

“Such data can unlock a lot of good. Since we all generate data from apps and devices every day, there will likely be many more opportunities to use aggregated data for the benefit of public health. But it is essential that it be done in a way that protects people’s privacy and respects human rights, ”he wrote.