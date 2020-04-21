Louisville Slugger closes factories with baseball in limbo

Since there is no baseball, there is no need for bats, which is bad news for Hillerich & Bradsby, the company that has been manufacturing Louisville Slugger bats for over a century.

They closed their factories and museums, which led to the discharge of “the vast majority of its staff”, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

In business since the late 1800s, Louisville Slugger signed with his first player, Honus Wagner, to use his bats, but now has no income because of the coronavirus that stops baseball.

“We don’t advertise,” John Hillerich IV, the company’s CEO, told The Courier Journal. “We have cut all of our expenses. We just hope we get back to normal before we run out of money.”

The company, which made bats for the Hall of Fame like Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter, is still used by many current stars, including DJ LeMahieu.

They produce approximately 50,000 wooden sticks per year for Major League Baseball. MLB suspended its season indefinitely last month during spring training, and although there have been discussions about the possibility that the sport will return in one form or another over the summer – perhaps with all the teams located in Arizona for an abbreviated regular season – it’s unclear if this will actually happen.

In the meantime, Hillerich told the newspaper that the company had requested federal assistance, but that the federal payroll protection program was short of money.

Adding to the woes of the business, some of the newspapers it has in stock can spoil if they are not soon transformed into bats.

Hillerich also noted, however, that the company had already survived the Great Depression, the great Louisville flood of 1937 and the recession of 2008.

“We have been very resilient,” said Hillerich.