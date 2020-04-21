Lord & Taylor Explores Bankruptcy As Stores Stay Closed In Coronavirus

Lord & Taylor is studying the possibility of filing for bankruptcy after being forced to temporarily close all 38 of its US department stores in the aftermath of the coronavirus epidemic, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

This is one of the many options that the retailer and its advisers are exploring, including trying to negotiate creditors’ relief and seek additional financing, sources said, adding that no final decisions have been made. .

Fashion rental services start-up Le Tote acquired Lord & Taylor from the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue Hudson’s Bay Company last year for $ 100 million. Hudson’s Bay retained ownership of some of Lord & Taylor’s real estate and assumed responsibility for its rents, which amounted to tens of millions of dollars a year.

The sources requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Lord & Taylor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Le Tote spokesperson said Lord & Taylor is exploring options and declined to comment further. A Canadian-based Hudson’s Bay official declined to comment.

Lord & Taylor is not the only one among US department store operators forced to weigh the balance sheet in response to prolonged store closings following the coronavirus epidemic. The Neiman Marcus group plans to file for bankruptcy this week, while J.C. Penny Company Inc. (JCP.N) is also considering a similar move, Reuters previously reported.

Lord & Taylor was famous for his display of vacation windows in his flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, but Hudson’s Bay sold the building to co-working space operator WeWork in 2019.

The Tote also owes Hudson’s Bay $ 33.2 million from a promissory note to the agreement.

The Tote acquired Lord & Taylor to expand beyond e-commerce in brick and mortar stores. It acquired the business of Lord & Taylor, including its merchandise inventory, its online business and most of its employees.

As part of last year’s agreement, Hudson’s Bay also secured a stake in Le Tote and two seats on the company’s board of directors. Hudson’s Bay officials have since resigned from the board, one source said.

Many American companies grappling with the economic fallout from the pandemic have used public funds as part of a $ 2.3 trillion stimulus package. But most retailers were not eligible for assistance.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), which represents department stores and other stores and e-commerce businesses, asked the US Treasury last week to include them in government support programs.

“The Treasury has been a good partner, and we continue to work with them on this and a number of other important issues for our members,” the NRF said on Monday.