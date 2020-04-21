John Legend and Chrissy Teigen buy house in West Hollywood

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen reached an agreement in West Hollywood, buying a newly built home in the area for $ 5.1 million, the Times confirmed.

The couple, who live in the Beverly Hills post office area, plan to use the paneled contemporary as their working residence, sources unauthorized to comment publicly on the deal.

The two-story house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and over 3,400 square feet of open plan living space. A high-end kitchen with a 20-foot-long island opens onto the living room. Pop-up doors open to a patio with a pool and spa.

The house had been on the market since January for $ 5.195 million, according to records. It was also available for rent at $ 26,000 per month.

Legend, 41, won 11 Grammy Awards, including two for the best R&B album, for “Wake Up!” and “Get Lifted.” He won an Academy Award for the song “Glory” for the film “Selma” of 2014.

Teigen, 34, is a television personality, model and author. She appears in the new court show, “Chrissy’s Court”, on the Quibi short video platform.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.