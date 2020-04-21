Joe Douglas plans Jets contract talks with bitter Jamal Adams

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said he still wants Jamal Adams to be a Jet for life and will be talking about it soon.

“The plan is going to be to connect with Jamal at some point after the draft,” said Douglas during a conference call Monday.

Jets safety star Adams wants a new contract and ESPN reported Friday that he does not plan to participate in the Jets’ offseason program because he is not satisfied with his current contract. Douglas noted that the offseason program, which is virtual this year, is voluntary. The program begins April 27 for the Jets.

Douglas said in February that he wanted Adams to be a Jet for life, which he said on Monday has not changed. With the NFL draft this week, there has been speculation that Adams could be traded. While Douglas said he would listen to the offers, he had no plans to negotiate Adams.

Submit your Jets questions here for an answer in a future mail

“I have indicated that the plan is to have Jamal here for the long term,” said Douglas. “Again, I have also made it known that I must do what is in the best interest of this team. If other teams call to speak about the players, I will listen. By entering this project, my intention is not to “It’s not about moving players. But if a team calls, we’re going to have conversations. I don’t consider this as a cover. I consider it to be doing my job.”

In the past, Douglas has said that only quarterback Sam Darnold is untouchable in a trade. He was asked on Monday why Adams is not so untouchable since he is probably the best player on the team.

“I think the quarterback is the most important position in all professional sports,” said Douglas. “I feel like we have a very good young player at Sam Darnold. My opinion on Jamal has been consistent since I arrived here. Jamal is an incredible young player. That’s why our plan is to keep Jamal here for a long time. “