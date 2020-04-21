“Green Acres” star Tom Lester dies at 81

Tom Lester, a devoted evangelist who played the role of the friendly farmer Eb Dawson in the 60s series “Green Acres” is dead. He was 81 years old.

He died of complications from Parkinson’s disease at the home of his fiancé and long-time caregiver Jackie Peters in Nashville, Monday, Laurel Leader-Call of Mississippi reported. Her brother Michael Lester did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“Tom Lester was a great friend of mine,” the star’s boyfriend, comedian Gary Moore, told Fox News. “We met over 20 years ago and have been friends for all these years. I started taking Tom to autograph shows because so many fans wanted to meet him. I stayed at his home on his farm which he called Green Acres. He came to my house and signed photos of Arnold the pig for my four boys. “

“He often called me every week and he prayed with me,” said Moore. “We laughed all the time. I saw Tom last month in Nashville, and I could hear him say “Golly” once again, and then I prayed with him. He met Jesus in heaven today and looked around and I know he said, “My God, it’s even better than you told me!” “

The Mississippi native who grew up on his grandfather’s farm had big dreams of becoming an actor in Hollywood. However, he said “Faith Forward” few people in his rural community thought he would succeed.

“I told them I was going to Hollywood to be an actor and they all said,” You’re crazy, “” Lester recalls. “” You can never do that. You are too tall, too skinny, too ugly. You have a southern accent and you will never succeed in the world of cinema. You don’t look like Rock hudson. »»

According to the actor, Lester was so disheartened that he put his acting dreams on hold and instead studied chemistry and biology at the University of Mississippi to become a doctor. However, one star inspired Lester not to give up.

“I may not be able to do this, but at least I will try,” said Lester. “And I would have preferred to go there and try and fail than never to have been there at all.” And I read an article once they asked Don knotts who was Barney Fife the “The Andy Griffith Show”, “How the hell did you get into cinema?” Because he was nothing like Rock Hudson. And he said, “I think everyone in Hollywood was handsome and had a good physique. I guess they needed someone different. “And he was.”

Lester said he went to Hollywood with no real plan.

“I didn’t think there were a lot of people like me in Hollywood, so the way I went, no job, no place to stay, didn’t know anything about the world of cinema,” he said. Explain.

But unlike most actors, Lester did not immediately seek an agent or seek casting calls. Instead, he went to church where he found a job to support himself. Along the way, he met “a wonderful drama coach”, named Lurene Tuttle, also known as “First Lady of Radio”.

Tuttle helped Lester get into plays that put him on stage with Linda Kaye, daughter of Paul Henning, creator of “Petticoat Junction,” MeTV reported. Henning is said to have attended three plays with Kaye and Lester. The two men developed a friendship.

“He was executive producer of” Green Acres “at the time and was the most powerful comedy producer in the world,” said Lester. “So he came to see Linda Kaye … and he loved me, he knew my little peculiarities and all those things about me, because we had little parties at his house and drank Coca-Cola and ate hot dogs and let’s have a good time. “

“[Henning] said, “Tom, I like your accent,” said Lester. “‘Now see, all of my friends in Mississippi said,’ You’ll never get there because you have a southern accent. ‘And here is the world’s most powerful comedy producer and writer saying,’ I like your accent. “And he said,” Maybe someday I could put you on “The Beverly Hillbillies”, how would you like that? “And I said,” Oh, Mr. Henning, that would be wonderful. “”

But the opportunities did not come so quickly and the games stopped. In fact, Lester was planning to go home when he received a phone call that changed his life forever.

“Three weeks have passed and Ms. Henning called me on the phone and said,” Tom, we tried to reach you last night, “” he said. “‘Mr. Henning wants you to get to the studio as soon as possible and read the part of Eb on” Green Acres “.”

According to Hollywood legend, Lester beat 400 other actors for the role because he knew how to milk a cow.

“Green Acres”, which was created in 1965, tells the story of a New York lawyer who tries to live the life of a distinguished farmer alongside his wife in Hooterville. The series, broadcast until 1971, also starred Eddie Albert, Eva Gabor and Pat Buttram, among others.

MeTV noted that Dawson was not intended to play a major role on the show. However, Lester’s performances in the early episodes were so popular with audiences that he quickly became a regular.

Lester has also appeared on blockbuster shows, including “The Beverly Hillbillies”, “Petticoat Junction”, “Love, American Style” and “Little House on the Prairie”, to name a few.

After the death of Mary Grace Canfield in 2014, Lester became the last regular member of the cast of “Green Acres”. Her last credited role is “Campin’ Buddies “of 2014 with Don Most and Victoria Jackson.

Lester, who became a born-again Christian in 1948, dedicated his life before and after “Green Acres” sharing his Christian faith with others. Laurel Leader Call reported that he spent many years on his Jasper County farm and received the Mississippi Wildlife Farmer of the Year award in 1997.

He is survived by his brother, a great great great niece and a great great great nephew.

Caleb Parke of Fox News contributed to this report.