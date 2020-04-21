Georgia students expelled for posting `` racist '' video on TikTok

Two high school students in Georgia were expelled for posting a “racist” video on social media, said district officials.

The students, who were not identified by school officials in the city of Carrollton, were expelled from Carrollton High School on Friday for a “racially offensive” TikTok video posted on Thursday which then went viral, district officials have announced.

In the images, two white students – a man, a woman – use a racial slur and make vile and derogatory comments about black people in a bathroom. The students were apparently trying to imitate a cooking show.

“Hey, today we’re doing n —– s,” said the student in the clip, which was released later. shared on Twitter.

“First we have black, yeah, pretty dark … then we don’t have a dad … and then we eat watermelon and fried chicken. The next one is, uh, to make good choices Oh, there’s nothing there. “

The students continued, “Then we stole people, especially white people. Yeah, they do that. The last one is to go to jail. “

The behavior depicted on the video was unacceptable and not representative of the district, said Carrollton City School Superintendent Mark Albertus.

“The racist behavior seen in the video easily violates this standard,” said Albertus. “They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”

School principal David Brooks said he started investigating the video after it was released on Thursday evening.

“It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt that this incident caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation – even the world,” said Brooks said in a statement.

Meanwhile, other students at the school said they were shocked after seeing the pictures made by their classmates.

“I walk down the halls with these people and see that they think of us like that,” said student Juan Nievs tell WGCL. “It made me angry.”

Another teenager, Terrell Carmichael, said he knew the two students who produced the video.

“I was mad, like angry,” Carmichael told the station. “They didn’t normally speak like that, it was a complete surprise for everyone in our school.”