Former UCLA quarterback Austin Burton travels to Purdue

Former UCLA backup quarterback Austin Burton is transferred to Purdue, he confirmed on Monday, which will allow him to compete for the starter position next season as a graduate transfer.

Stuck behind his counterpart Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the Bruins’ depth chart, Burton will try to outrun Jack Plummer, the sophomore of the red shirts, young Aidan O’Connell and rookie Michael Alaimo at Purdue. Plummer started six games last season and O’Connell three for the Boilermakers, whose 4-8 record was identical to that of UCLA.

Burton will still have two years of eligibility.

Burton supported Thompson-Robinson last season, starting against Oregon State when Thompson-Robinson was sidelined by an injury. Burton completed 27 of 41 passes for 236 yards in the Beavers loss and was effective throughout the season in his limited playing time, completing 68.8% of his passes for 365 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 100 yards and a touchdown in 23 races.

Burton’s departure leaves Washington Colson Yankoff’s transfer as the best replacement for Thompson-Robinson, who is the only quarterback on the UCLA roster who threw a college pass. The best high school rookie, Parker McQuarrie, is expected to arrive this summer and could push Yankoff into the race to become the Bruins’ quarterback.