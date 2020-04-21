Former MGM Networks chief quotes house in Los Angeles area at $ 21.32 million

Home sales are down in southern California, but that doesn’t stop Jules Haimovitz from targeting eight figures. The media mogul, who was president of MGM Networks and Viacom Entertainment, is asking for $ 21.32 million for his hillside mansion in the Beverly Hills post office area.

The property spans more than an acre in Mulholland Estates, a chic community closed by the caretaker who counts filmmaker Tyler Perry, singer Robbie Williams and actor Charlie Sheen among its former residents.

Mediterranean in style, the three-story house has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms over 16,000 square feet. In addition to traditional living spaces such as a formal entrance and a chef’s kitchen, there is a library, a gym, a cinema room, a games room and a wine cellar. An oversized garage can accommodate 10 vehicles.

1/8 The pool and the view. (Nils Timm) 2/8 The courtyard and the swimming pool at night. (Nils Timm) 3/8 A day view of the backyard and the swimming pool. (Nils Timm) 4/8 The back patio. (Nils Timm) 5/8 View. (Nils Timm) 6/8 The tennis court. (Nils Timm) 7/8 The tennis court. (Nils Timm) 8/8 The hillside estate. (Nils Timm)

The property makes the most of the picturesque setting, with bridges on the upper level which enjoy panoramic views of the city.

Glass walls connect the living areas to the backyard, where a patio and lawn lead down to an infinity pool and spa. Outdoor dining areas dot the space, which ends with a tennis court at the edge of the property.

Fredrik Eklund and Andreas Elsenhans of Douglas Elliman hold the list.

Mulholland Estates has seen a lot of action lately. In 2018, Perry sold his mansion there to Pharrell Williams, who has since listed the glass and steel home for $ 16.95 million.

Earlier this year, Sheen sold her long-standing Mediterranean villa in the community for $ 6.6 million.