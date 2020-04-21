Florida woman charged with breaching lockout after Airbnb shootout

A Florida homeowner has been charged with violating the state’s executive order related to the coronavirus pandemic after a party on his rental property apparently led to a shooting, police said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, according to WTVT, was called to the Tampa home of Natalia Rodriguez Cuervo early Saturday morning following reports of gunshots fired from a vehicle in the residence.

Police told the station that an altercation between several minors led to the shooting, although no one was injured and the suspects involved fled before the police arrived.

However, during the investigation, police discovered that people inside the house rented it earlier this month via Airbnb because they wanted to throw a party, reports WTVT.

Investigators then confronted Cuervo, who allegedly claimed that she was unaware of Governor Ron DeSantis’ decree stating that “vacation rentals are prohibited from making new bookings or reservations and that they will not accept any new guests for registration ”during the coronavirus outbreak.

“The alleged ignorance of the law is no excuse for not following it. Our MPs have worked for weeks to educate and encourage the public to follow emergency orders, ”said Sheriff Chad Chronister to WTVT. “As I have repeatedly said, we will continue to apply emergency orders, especially when their blatant disregard endangers the lives of others.”

Cuervo, 23, received a copy of the executive order and was charged with violating an emergency management rule or order – a second degree offense.