Fandango to purchase Vudu, Walmart’s on-demand movies service

Fandango is not selling movie tickets at the moment, due to the coronavirus crisis that has closed cinemas across the country. But the NBCUniversal-owned company is in the mood to buy because it is looking to sell users more movies online.

Los Angeles-based Fandango has signed an agreement to acquire Vudu, the video-on-demand service owned by Walmart, a spokeswoman confirmed on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed. The company declined to comment further.

Fandango, led by President Paul Yanover, plans to use Vudu to increase its presence in the digital video space. The company already has a service called FandangoNow, which allows users to buy and rent movies, similar to Apple’s iTunes and Google Play.

Vudu announced the deal in a blog post to users.

“While there are many more exciting things to share in the months to come, nothing about the Vudu experience will change – your library of movies and TV is safe, and you will continue to have access to all of your Vudu applications on your favorite devices, “the company said in the message.

“Vudu will continue to offer an incredible experience, and we promise that the future will bring more new features, offers and other benefits as we join the Fandango family,” said Vudu.

The agreement comes as Fandango’s parent company NBCUniversal, owned by Comcast, is experimenting more and more with the first video-on-demand releases for its motion pictures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Universal Pictures released “Trolls World Tour” on digital platforms on April 10, charging customers $ 20 to rent the movie DreamWorks Animation. Universal did not say how much money the publication generated in sales, but said the results exceeded company expectations.

“Trolls World Tour” is the best-selling film on FandangoNow for the second consecutive weekend, the company announced on Monday.

Fandango has worked to develop its brand in recent years, moving from a simple ticketeller to a more complete service for moviegoers. In 2016, he bought the influential film critic aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Burbank-based Warner Bros. Studio has a minority stake in Fandango.