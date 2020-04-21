Families involved in Kobe Bryant accident against helicopter company

Nearly three months after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others, surviving members of two families sued the company that operated the plane.

Altobelli and Mauser families allege negligence on Island Express Holding Corp. in wrongful death complaints before the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Sunday. and Fillmore-based Island Express Helicopters caused the accident in Calabasas.

The trial indicated that the plaintiffs suffered various damages as a result of the defendants’ “negligence, negligence and unlawful conduct”.

John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa died in the accident. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the two remaining children of the family.

Matthew Mauser, whose wife, Christina died in the accident, also continued, with his three children.

JJ Altobelli, with his sister Lexi Altobelli and Carly Konigsfeld, speak during a ceremony at Angel Stadium on February 10. John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli were among the nine killed in the accident which also claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

An Island Express lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.

On January 26, the Sikorsky S-76B crashed into a hill near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in dense fog as it flew for a youth basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. The nine people on board were killed.

Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli were teammates and Christina Mauser was an assistant coach.

The other victims were Payton Chester, another teammate; Sarah Chester, her mother, and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found no engine or mechanical failures.

Vanessa Bryant sued Island Express in February the same day as the memorial service at the Staples Center to celebrate the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The wrongful death complaint alleged that the company “authorized a flight with full knowledge that the helicopter in question was flying in hazardous weather conditions” and stated that the company should have installed a terrain alarm system in the helicopter who could have warned Zobayan that he was approaching a hill. Federal regulations do not require the helicopter to have this system.

The lawsuits filed on Sunday demand unspecified pecuniary damage.