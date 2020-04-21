Falling Oil Prices Could Swim For You

Do you have a large empty pool and don’t plan to use it? Well, here’s a lucrative idea that your city and your neighbors will hate.

Fill it with crude oil.

Here’s how weird the oil market was on Monday.

The price of a barrel of crude oil has dropped to a negative of $ 38. NEGATIVE $ 38! It was a drop of over 300% for the day.

This means that for every barrel of oil investors owned, they not only lost their initial investment, but also lost an additional $ 38.

Now you have to understand: This price is on a barrel of oil in the May futures contract which expires today Tuesday. And in this way, the holder must either sell the contract or take possession of barrels of oil at maturity.

Because of the terrible economy these days, nobody in the world uses a lot of oil and gasoline. Normally, oil would be in demand at this time of the year as gasoline consumption increases and this makes the oil more valuable.

Not this year.

So the extra unnecessary oil and gas are now sitting in tanks on land or tankers at sea. And there is little to no room to store more oil. Having no place to put things, the last thing anyone who owns these futures wants is to have to take more oil.

This is where your pool comes in.

Technically – and I don’t seriously suggest it – one of these unlucky investors could give you $ 35 to dump each barrel of its oil in your pool. And to put things in perspective, there are 1,000 gallons of oil associated with each futures contract.

Thus, a single contract could earn you $ 35,000 if you are ready to give up swimming for the summer. (Seriously, you would probably need a new pool next year. But this is just fantasy, so please me.)

You’re going to see stories of how the oil was worth less than nothing on Monday. It is really not true; it was the May futures contract that did it.

The June futures contract was still trading at more than $ 20 a barrel, at least until investors woke up and started worrying about oil again next month.